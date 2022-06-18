Ascent Group LLC Invests $836,000 in iShares Edge MSCI USA Value Factor ETF (BATS:VLUE)

Ascent Group LLC acquired a new position in iShares Edge MSCI USA Value Factor ETF (BATS:VLUE – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 7,830 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $836,000.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. JB Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares Edge MSCI USA Value Factor ETF in the third quarter worth $25,678,000. Mayflower Financial Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares Edge MSCI USA Value Factor ETF by 4.3% in the fourth quarter. Mayflower Financial Advisors LLC now owns 75,394 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,253,000 after purchasing an additional 3,104 shares in the last quarter. Magnolia Capital Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares Edge MSCI USA Value Factor ETF by 2.0% in the fourth quarter. Magnolia Capital Advisors LLC now owns 68,874 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,540,000 after purchasing an additional 1,342 shares in the last quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC raised its position in iShares Edge MSCI USA Value Factor ETF by 7.4% during the third quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 75,125 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,565,000 after acquiring an additional 5,151 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Strategic Financial Services Inc raised its position in iShares Edge MSCI USA Value Factor ETF by 1.5% during the fourth quarter. Strategic Financial Services Inc now owns 125,492 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,738,000 after acquiring an additional 1,871 shares in the last quarter.

BATS VLUE opened at $88.40 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $100.01 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $104.32. iShares Edge MSCI USA Value Factor ETF has a 1 year low of $71.21 and a 1 year high of $89.40.

