Ascent Group LLC Invests $948,000 in SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF (NYSEARCA:SRLN)

Ascent Group LLC bought a new position in shares of SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF (NYSEARCA:SRLN – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 20,732 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $948,000.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in SRLN. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its position in shares of SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF by 8.9% during the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 36,614 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,686,000 after buying an additional 2,977 shares during the last quarter. Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF during the 3rd quarter worth $460,000. MML Investors Services LLC raised its position in SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF by 13.0% in the third quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 42,286 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,946,000 after purchasing an additional 4,864 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC raised its position in SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF by 39.0% in the third quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 2,295,402 shares of the company’s stock valued at $105,634,000 after purchasing an additional 644,412 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wellington Management Group LLP raised its position in SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF by 15.0% in the third quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 1,453,110 shares of the company’s stock valued at $66,872,000 after purchasing an additional 189,600 shares during the last quarter.

SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF stock opened at $42.26 on Friday. SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF has a 12 month low of $41.69 and a 12 month high of $46.34. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $43.54 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $44.65.

