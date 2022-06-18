Ascent Group LLC Makes New $1.06 Million Investment in iShares Select Dividend ETF (NASDAQ:DVY)

Ascent Group LLC bought a new position in iShares Select Dividend ETF (NASDAQ:DVY – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 8,654 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,056,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new position in shares of iShares Select Dividend ETF during the first quarter valued at $108,000. FMR LLC increased its stake in shares of iShares Select Dividend ETF by 1.6% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 76,230 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,485,000 after buying an additional 1,193 shares during the period. OLD Mission Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares Select Dividend ETF during the third quarter valued at $3,527,000. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. increased its stake in shares of iShares Select Dividend ETF by 11.6% during the second quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. now owns 43,602 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,085,000 after buying an additional 4,531 shares during the period. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased its stake in shares of iShares Select Dividend ETF by 5.2% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 5,696,156 shares of the company’s stock valued at $664,286,000 after buying an additional 283,587 shares during the period.

Shares of DVY stock opened at $113.21 on Friday. iShares Select Dividend ETF has a 1-year low of $111.53 and a 1-year high of $133.33. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $126.26 and its 200 day moving average is $124.71.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 15th. Investors of record on Friday, June 10th were given a dividend of $0.867 per share. This represents a $3.47 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.06%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 9th.

iShares Select Dividend ETF, formerly iShares Dow Jones Select Dividend Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Dow Jones U.S. Select Dividend Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of a selected group of equity securities issued by companies that have provided relatively high dividend yields on a consistent basis over time.

