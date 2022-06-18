Ascent Group LLC Makes New Investment in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL)

Ascent Group LLC bought a new position in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm bought 2,970 shares of the information services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $7,743,000. Alphabet makes up approximately 1.0% of Ascent Group LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 12th biggest position.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in shares of Alphabet by 1.2% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,216,517 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $7,854,059,000 after buying an additional 39,437 shares during the last quarter. New World Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Alphabet by 7.5% during the 3rd quarter. New World Advisors LLC now owns 428 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $1,178,000 after buying an additional 30 shares during the last quarter. EagleClaw Capital Managment LLC increased its holdings in shares of Alphabet by 1.1% during the 3rd quarter. EagleClaw Capital Managment LLC now owns 1,209 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $3,232,000 after buying an additional 13 shares during the last quarter. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Alphabet during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $235,000. Finally, Balyasny Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Alphabet by 254.8% during the 3rd quarter. Balyasny Asset Management LLC now owns 42,610 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $113,919,000 after buying an additional 30,600 shares during the last quarter. 41.70% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, SVP Prabhakar Raghavan sold 490 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $2,335.30, for a total transaction of $1,144,297.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 497 shares in the company, valued at $1,160,644.10. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Brin Sergey sold 2,639 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2,632.28, for a total transaction of $6,946,586.92. Following the transaction, the director now owns 18,599,842 shares in the company, valued at $48,959,992,099.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 550,357 shares of company stock worth $21,855,978. 11.44% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of GOOGL opened at $2,142.87 on Friday. Alphabet Inc. has a 1-year low of $2,037.69 and a 1-year high of $3,030.93. The stock has a market cap of $1.41 trillion, a PE ratio of 19.38, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.00 and a beta of 1.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a current ratio of 2.87 and a quick ratio of 2.85. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $2,322.95 and a 200 day moving average price of $2,611.71.

Alphabet’s stock is scheduled to split on Monday, July 18th. The 20-1 split was announced on Tuesday, February 1st. The newly issued shares will be distributed to shareholders after the market closes on Friday, July 15th.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 26th. The information services provider reported $24.62 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $25.70 by ($1.08). The business had revenue of $56.02 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $56.17 billion. Alphabet had a net margin of 27.57% and a return on equity of 30.18%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $26.29 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts expect that Alphabet Inc. will post 111.86 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts recently weighed in on the stock. UBS Group dropped their target price on shares of Alphabet from $3,600.00 to $2,650.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Alphabet from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, April 29th. Credit Suisse Group dropped their target price on shares of Alphabet from $3,450.00 to $3,400.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 27th. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on shares of Alphabet from $3,270.00 to $3,000.00 in a report on Wednesday, June 1st. Finally, Tigress Financial lifted their target price on shares of Alphabet from $3,540.00 to $3,670.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, March 18th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-four have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $3,297.86.

Alphabet Inc provides various products and platforms in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. It operates through Google Services, Google Cloud, and Other Bets segments. The Google Services segment offers products and services, including ads, Android, Chrome, hardware, Gmail, Google Drive, Google Maps, Google Photos, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

