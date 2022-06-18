Ascent Group LLC Makes New Investment in Omnicom Group Inc. (NYSE:OMC)

Ascent Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Omnicom Group Inc. (NYSE:OMC – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 9,918 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $750,000.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in OMC. Ancora Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Omnicom Group by 28.3% during the third quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 929 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $67,000 after acquiring an additional 205 shares during the last quarter. Man Group plc increased its holdings in shares of Omnicom Group by 17.2% in the third quarter. Man Group plc now owns 157,354 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $11,401,000 after purchasing an additional 23,074 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. increased its holdings in shares of Omnicom Group by 256.9% in the third quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 135,441 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $9,814,000 after purchasing an additional 97,491 shares during the last quarter. MML Investors Services LLC increased its holdings in shares of Omnicom Group by 5.4% in the third quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 24,185 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,752,000 after purchasing an additional 1,236 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Maverick Capital Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of Omnicom Group by 15.6% in the third quarter. Maverick Capital Ltd. now owns 13,399 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $971,000 after purchasing an additional 1,809 shares during the last quarter. 93.08% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research firms recently commented on OMC. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on Omnicom Group from $84.00 to $70.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, June 10th. Edward Jones lowered Omnicom Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Barclays lowered Omnicom Group from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $103.00 to $90.00 in a research report on Monday, March 14th. Argus upgraded Omnicom Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $95.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Friday, March 18th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on Omnicom Group from $82.00 to $89.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 21st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $88.11.

In related news, Director Linda Johnson Rice sold 1,900 shares of Omnicom Group stock in a transaction on Monday, April 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $77.88, for a total value of $147,972.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 9,784 shares in the company, valued at $761,977.92. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . Company insiders own 1.30% of the company’s stock.

OMC opened at $63.10 on Friday. Omnicom Group Inc. has a 52 week low of $61.67 and a 52 week high of $91.61. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $74.99 and a 200-day simple moving average of $77.12. The firm has a market cap of $12.98 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.46, a P/E/G ratio of 3.05 and a beta of 0.78. The company has a quick ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.59.

Omnicom Group (NYSE:OMC – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 19th. The business services provider reported $1.39 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.28 by $0.11. The business had revenue of $3.41 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.29 billion. Omnicom Group had a return on equity of 37.06% and a net margin of 9.06%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down .5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.33 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that Omnicom Group Inc. will post 6.47 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 8th. Investors of record on Friday, June 10th will be issued a $0.70 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 9th. This represents a $2.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.44%. Omnicom Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 46.43%.

Omnicom Group Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides advertising, marketing, and corporate communications services. It provides a range of services in the areas of advertising, customer relationship management, public relations, and healthcare. The company's services include advertising, branding, content marketing, corporate social responsibility consulting, crisis communications, custom publishing, data analytics, database management, digital/direct marketing, digital transformation, entertainment marketing, experiential marketing, field marketing, financial/corporate business-to-business advertising, graphic arts/digital imaging, healthcare marketing and communications, and in-store design services.

