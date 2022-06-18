Ascent Group LLC Purchases Shares of 14,126 JPMorgan BetaBuilders U.S. Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:BBUS)

Ascent Group LLC purchased a new stake in JPMorgan BetaBuilders U.S. Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:BBUS – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 14,126 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,120,000. Ascent Group LLC owned about 0.12% of JPMorgan BetaBuilders U.S. Equity ETF as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its holdings in shares of JPMorgan BetaBuilders U.S. Equity ETF by 9.5% in the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 5,915,320 shares of the company’s stock valued at $511,202,000 after purchasing an additional 512,639 shares during the period. 55I LLC increased its holdings in shares of JPMorgan BetaBuilders U.S. Equity ETF by 652.9% in the fourth quarter. 55I LLC now owns 266,388 shares of the company’s stock valued at $23,021,000 after purchasing an additional 231,006 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in shares of JPMorgan BetaBuilders U.S. Equity ETF by 78.9% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 246,446 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,408,000 after purchasing an additional 108,664 shares during the period. BCGM Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of JPMorgan BetaBuilders U.S. Equity ETF by 1.5% in the fourth quarter. BCGM Wealth Management LLC now owns 194,885 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,842,000 after purchasing an additional 2,796 shares during the period. Finally, Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV grew its holdings in JPMorgan BetaBuilders U.S. Equity ETF by 6.7% during the fourth quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 141,817 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,256,000 after acquiring an additional 8,955 shares during the period.

Shares of BBUS opened at $66.02 on Friday. JPMorgan BetaBuilders U.S. Equity ETF has a 12 month low of $65.38 and a 12 month high of $87.20. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $73.86 and its two-hundred day moving average is $79.00.

