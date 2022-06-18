Ascent Group LLC Takes Position in Laboratory Co. of America Holdings (NYSE:LH)

Ascent Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Laboratory Co. of America Holdings (NYSE:LH – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 3,924 shares of the medical research company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,066,000.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust grew its stake in Laboratory Co. of America by 625.5% in the fourth quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 682 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $214,000 after purchasing an additional 588 shares in the last quarter. Camden Capital LLC acquired a new position in Laboratory Co. of America in the fourth quarter worth about $584,000. JustInvest LLC grew its stake in Laboratory Co. of America by 19.7% in the fourth quarter. JustInvest LLC now owns 3,329 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $1,046,000 after purchasing an additional 548 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in Laboratory Co. of America by 6.8% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 8,274,410 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $2,599,903,000 after purchasing an additional 524,578 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cornerstone Advisory LLC acquired a new position in Laboratory Co. of America in the fourth quarter worth about $197,000. Institutional investors own 92.02% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on LH. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Laboratory Co. of America in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on Laboratory Co. of America from $360.00 to $300.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, May 25th. Mizuho cut their price target on Laboratory Co. of America from $354.00 to $323.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 4th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on Laboratory Co. of America from $290.00 to $235.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, April 25th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group cut their price target on Laboratory Co. of America from $344.00 to $312.00 in a report on Monday, May 2nd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $297.72.

NYSE LH opened at $226.22 on Friday. Laboratory Co. of America Holdings has a twelve month low of $212.40 and a twelve month high of $317.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a quick ratio of 1.81 and a current ratio of 1.98. The stock has a market cap of $20.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.38 and a beta of 1.04. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $248.19 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $268.78.

Laboratory Co. of America (NYSE:LH – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 28th. The medical research company reported $6.11 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $5.88 by $0.23. Laboratory Co. of America had a net margin of 13.24% and a return on equity of 23.84%. The firm had revenue of $3.90 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.01 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $8.79 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 7.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts forecast that Laboratory Co. of America Holdings will post 19.8 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 9th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 19th were paid a dividend of $0.72 per share. This represents a $2.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.27%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, May 18th. Laboratory Co. of America’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 13.22%.

In related news, Director R Sanders Williams sold 572 shares of Laboratory Co. of America stock in a transaction on Friday, March 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $272.98, for a total value of $156,144.56. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Mark S. Schroeder sold 2,356 shares of Laboratory Co. of America stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $277.11, for a total transaction of $652,871.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.31% of the company’s stock.

Laboratory Corporation of America Holdings operates as an independent clinical laboratory company worldwide. It operates in two segments, Labcorp Diagnostics (Dx) and Labcorp Drug Development (DD). It offers various tests, such as blood chemistry analyses, urinalyses, blood cell counts, thyroid tests, Pap tests, hemoglobin A1C and vitamin D products, prostate-specific antigens, tests for sexually transmitted diseases, hepatitis C tests, microbiology cultures and procedures, and alcohol and other substance-abuse tests.

