ASOS (LON:ASC) PT Lowered to GBX 2,500

ASOS (LON:ASC – Get Rating) had its target price reduced by analysts at Berenberg Bank from GBX 4,100 ($49.76) to GBX 2,500 ($30.34) in a research note issued on Thursday, Marketbeat.com reports. The firm currently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Berenberg Bank’s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 182.97% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other brokerages have also recently commented on ASC. Credit Suisse Group set a GBX 2,850 ($34.59) target price on shares of ASOS in a research report on Wednesday, April 20th. Barclays set a GBX 1,615 ($19.60) price target on shares of ASOS in a report on Thursday, June 2nd. Deutsche Bank Rese… set a GBX 2,900 ($35.20) price target on shares of ASOS in a report on Tuesday, April 19th. Morgan Stanley reissued an “equal weight” rating on shares of ASOS in a report on Friday, March 25th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada set a GBX 3,200 ($38.84) price target on shares of ASOS in a report on Tuesday, May 31st. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of GBX 2,693.21 ($32.69).

Shares of LON:ASC opened at GBX 883.50 ($10.72) on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of £882.97 million and a PE ratio of 26.61. The company’s fifty day moving average is GBX 1,403.72 and its 200 day moving average is GBX 1,812.61. ASOS has a 52 week low of GBX 775 ($9.41) and a 52 week high of GBX 5,242.75 ($63.63). The company has a quick ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 1.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 77.77.

In other news, insider Jørgen Lindemann bought 57,392 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 16th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of GBX 854 ($10.37) per share, with a total value of £490,127.68 ($594,887.34).

ASOS Plc operates as an online fashion retailer worldwide. It offers womenswear and menswear products. The company sells its products under the ASOS Design, ASOS Edition, ASOS 4505, Collusion, Reclaimed Vintage, Topshop, Topman, Miss Selfridge and HIIT brands, as well as through third-party brands. It is also involved in the employer of marketing staff and payment processing businesses.

