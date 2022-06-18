Atlas Corp. (NYSE:ATCO) Given Consensus Rating of “Hold” by Analysts

Shares of Atlas Corp. (NYSE:ATCO – Get Rating) have received an average rating of “Hold” from the six brokerages that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year price target among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $16.83.

A number of brokerages recently commented on ATCO. Clarkson Capital reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Atlas in a research report on Tuesday. TheStreet lowered Atlas from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 14th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lowered Atlas from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, May 27th.

Get Atlas alerts:

NYSE:ATCO opened at $11.16 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $12.71 and its 200 day moving average price is $13.88. Atlas has a 52 week low of $10.99 and a 52 week high of $16.49. The company has a market capitalization of $2.76 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.34, a P/E/G ratio of 1.82 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99, a quick ratio of 0.40 and a current ratio of 0.44.

Atlas ( NYSE:ATCO Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 11th. The company reported $0.39 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.40 by ($0.01). Atlas had a return on equity of 13.70% and a net margin of 28.08%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.31 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Atlas will post 1.61 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 2nd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, April 20th were paid a dividend of $0.125 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, April 19th. This represents a $0.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.48%. Atlas’s payout ratio is presently 32.89%.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in ATCO. EP Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in Atlas by 7.5% in the first quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 12,127 shares of the company’s stock worth $178,000 after buying an additional 850 shares during the last quarter. SPC Financial Inc. grew its position in shares of Atlas by 10.8% in the first quarter. SPC Financial Inc. now owns 11,300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $166,000 after purchasing an additional 1,100 shares in the last quarter. Quantum Private Wealth LLC grew its position in shares of Atlas by 1.1% in the first quarter. Quantum Private Wealth LLC now owns 121,335 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,781,000 after purchasing an additional 1,331 shares in the last quarter. Sprott Inc. grew its position in shares of Atlas by 3.3% in the first quarter. Sprott Inc. now owns 42,253 shares of the company’s stock valued at $620,000 after purchasing an additional 1,354 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CIBC World Markets Inc. grew its position in shares of Atlas by 10.3% in the fourth quarter. CIBC World Markets Inc. now owns 15,940 shares of the company’s stock valued at $226,000 after purchasing an additional 1,484 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.75% of the company’s stock.

About Atlas (Get Rating)

Atlas Corp. operates as an asset manager and operator of containerships. The company, through its subsidiaries, operates as an independent charter owner and manager of containerships. The company charters its containerships under long-term and fixed-rate time charters to various container liner companies.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Atlas Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Atlas and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.