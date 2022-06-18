AT&T (NYSE:T) PT Lowered to $28.00

AT&T (NYSE:T – Get Rating) had its price objective decreased by equities researchers at Tigress Financial from $31.00 to $28.00 in a research report issued on Thursday, The Fly reports. Tigress Financial’s target price points to a potential upside of 44.48% from the company’s previous close.
Several other research firms have also commented on T. Citigroup dropped their price objective on shares of AT&T from $28.00 to $22.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 12th. Raymond James lowered their target price on shares of AT&T from $32.00 to $26.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 12th. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price objective on AT&T from $30.00 to $20.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, April 25th. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on AT&T in a report on Monday, April 25th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $23.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Moffett Nathanson began coverage on AT&T in a report on Tuesday, April 5th. They issued a $19.00 price objective for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $24.48.
Shares of NYSE T opened at $19.38 on Thursday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $20.07 and its 200-day moving average price is $22.82. AT&T has a 52-week low of $16.62 and a 52-week high of $22.15. The company has a quick ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97. The company has a market cap of $138.74 billion, a PE ratio of 8.18, a PEG ratio of 2.09 and a beta of 0.57.
Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of T. SWS Partners acquired a new position in shares of AT&T in the first quarter worth $25,000. Econ Financial Services Corp purchased a new stake in shares of AT&T in the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. KRS Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in AT&T in the fourth quarter valued at about $27,000. Mitsubishi UFJ Morgan Stanley Securities Co. Ltd. purchased a new position in AT&T in the first quarter valued at about $27,000. Finally, MFA Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in AT&T in the third quarter valued at about $29,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 53.47% of the company’s stock.
About AT&T (Get Rating)
AT&T Inc provides telecommunications, media, and technology services worldwide. Its Communications segment offers wireless voice and data communications services; and sells handsets, wireless data cards, wireless computing devices, and carrying cases and hands-free devices through its own company-owned stores, agents, and third-party retail stores.
