Austerlitz Acquisition Co. I (NYSE:AUS) Sees Large Volume Increase

Austerlitz Acquisition Co. I (NYSE:AUS – Get Rating) saw an uptick in trading volume on Thursday . 119,147 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 62% from the previous session’s volume of 312,320 shares.The stock last traded at $9.79 and had previously closed at $9.79.

The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $9.80 and its 200-day simple moving average is $9.77.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Verition Fund Management LLC raised its holdings in Austerlitz Acquisition Co. I by 97.6% in the first quarter. Verition Fund Management LLC now owns 179,569 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,764,000 after buying an additional 88,680 shares during the last quarter. Cantor Fitzgerald L. P. purchased a new position in shares of Austerlitz Acquisition Co. I during the first quarter valued at approximately $6,385,000. Radcliffe Capital Management L.P. raised its holdings in shares of Austerlitz Acquisition Co. I by 115.7% during the first quarter. Radcliffe Capital Management L.P. now owns 733,494 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,203,000 after purchasing an additional 393,494 shares during the last quarter. Kohlberg Kravis Roberts & Co. L.P. raised its holdings in shares of Austerlitz Acquisition Co. I by 587.6% during the first quarter. Kohlberg Kravis Roberts & Co. L.P. now owns 116,138 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,140,000 after purchasing an additional 99,248 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Berkley W R Corp raised its holdings in shares of Austerlitz Acquisition Co. I by 11.2% during the first quarter. Berkley W R Corp now owns 991,757 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,740,000 after purchasing an additional 100,000 shares during the last quarter. 65.52% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Austerlitz Acquisition Corporation I does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses or entities. The company was formerly known as Foley Trasimene Acquisition Corporation III.

