Avast (LON:AVST) Hits New 1-Year Low at $470.30

Avast plc (LON:AVST – Get Rating)’s stock price reached a new 52-week low during trading on Thursday . The company traded as low as GBX 470.30 ($5.71) and last traded at GBX 470.90 ($5.72), with a volume of 135901 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at GBX 479.60 ($5.82).

Separately, Berenberg Bank reduced their price objective on shares of Avast from GBX 680 ($8.25) to GBX 550 ($6.68) and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, May 10th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Avast presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of GBX 475 ($5.77).

The stock’s 50 day moving average price is GBX 511.06 and its 200 day moving average price is GBX 573.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 58.45, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a current ratio of 0.85. The company has a market capitalization of £5.12 billion and a P/E ratio of 18.20.

Avast Plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides cybersecurity services under the Avast brand name the United States, the United Kingdom, France, Germany, and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Consumer; and Small and Medium-sized Business (SMB). It offers desktop security and mobile device protection products; value-added solutions for performance, privacy, and other tools; and web browsing, third-party software distribution, e-commerce tool, mobile advertising, and other IT managed solutions, as well as security and protection solutions for small and medium sized business customers.

