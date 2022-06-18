Axcella Health Inc. (NASDAQ:AXLA) Receives $8.00 Consensus PT from Analysts

Axcella Health Inc. (NASDAQ:AXLA – Get Rating) has earned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the eight analysts that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, one has given a hold recommendation and five have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1 year price target among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $8.00.

A number of equities analysts have commented on the company. Chardan Capital reduced their price objective on Axcella Health from $12.00 to $7.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, May 9th. Wedbush reduced their price objective on Axcella Health to $7.00 in a research note on Friday, May 27th. Finally, SVB Leerink reduced their price objective on Axcella Health from $10.00 to $9.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, March 31st.

Get Axcella Health alerts:

Shares of AXLA stock opened at $1.80 on Wednesday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $1.91 and its 200 day simple moving average is $2.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 4.96 and a quick ratio of 4.96. The firm has a market cap of $94.64 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.03 and a beta of 1.52. Axcella Health has a one year low of $1.35 and a one year high of $4.81.

Axcella Health ( NASDAQ:AXLA Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 30th. The company reported ($0.46) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.43) by ($0.03). During the same quarter last year, the business earned ($0.40) earnings per share. On average, research analysts anticipate that Axcella Health will post -1.51 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Flagship Pioneering Inc. increased its holdings in Axcella Health by 50.4% in the first quarter. Flagship Pioneering Inc. now owns 18,867,785 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,490,000 after purchasing an additional 6,319,371 shares during the last quarter. HarbourVest Partners LLC increased its holdings in Axcella Health by 55.9% in the first quarter. HarbourVest Partners LLC now owns 4,378,661 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,253,000 after purchasing an additional 1,570,680 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC increased its holdings in Axcella Health by 579.6% in the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 92,688 shares of the company’s stock valued at $372,000 after purchasing an additional 79,049 shares during the last quarter. Edgewood Management LLC increased its holdings in Axcella Health by 33.3% in the first quarter. Edgewood Management LLC now owns 100,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $257,000 after purchasing an additional 25,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC bought a new stake in Axcella Health in the fourth quarter valued at about $47,000. Institutional investors own 61.84% of the company’s stock.

Axcella Health Company Profile (Get Rating)

Axcella Health Inc operates as a clinical stage biotechnology company in the United States. The company treats complex diseases and enhances health using endogenous metabolic modulator compositions. Its lead product candidates include AXA1665, which is in Phase 2 clinical trial for the reduction in risk of overt hepatic encephalopathy recurrence; and AXA1125 that is in Phase 2b clinical trial for treating non-alcoholic steatohepatitis, as well as in Phase 2a clinical trial for Long COVID therapy for patients.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Axcella Health Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Axcella Health and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.