AZEK (NYSE:AZEK) Price Target Cut to $27.00

AZEK (NYSE:AZEK – Get Rating) had its target price cut by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $30.00 to $27.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, The Fly reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co.‘s target price would indicate a potential upside of 61.00% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other brokerages also recently commented on AZEK. Bank of America began coverage on AZEK in a report on Monday, April 25th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $26.00 target price for the company. Loop Capital cut shares of AZEK from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $56.00 to $25.00 in a report on Monday, April 25th. Credit Suisse Group started coverage on shares of AZEK in a report on Tuesday, April 5th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $29.00 price target on the stock. B. Riley decreased their price objective on shares of AZEK from $35.00 to $29.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 12th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets cut their target price on shares of AZEK from $48.00 to $33.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 11th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $32.00.

NYSE AZEK opened at $16.77 on Thursday. AZEK has a 12 month low of $15.52 and a 12 month high of $46.56. The company has a market capitalization of $2.60 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.97, a PEG ratio of 1.17 and a beta of 1.71. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $20.74 and its 200 day simple moving average is $29.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a current ratio of 3.00 and a quick ratio of 1.28.

AZEK ( NYSE:AZEK Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 10th. The company reported $0.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.30 by $0.03. AZEK had a net margin of 8.49% and a return on equity of 11.08%. The firm had revenue of $396.26 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $368.06 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.22 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 35.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts anticipate that AZEK will post 1.01 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Verition Fund Management LLC increased its position in AZEK by 151.7% during the first quarter. Verition Fund Management LLC now owns 79,682 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,979,000 after acquiring an additional 48,021 shares during the period. Gradient Investments LLC raised its position in shares of AZEK by 135.4% during the first quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 392,879 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,759,000 after buying an additional 225,952 shares during the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company raised its position in shares of AZEK by 361.9% during the first quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 719,384 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,869,000 after buying an additional 563,637 shares during the last quarter. Van Hulzen Asset Management LLC increased its stake in AZEK by 15.5% during the first quarter. Van Hulzen Asset Management LLC now owns 19,449 shares of the company’s stock valued at $483,000 after acquiring an additional 2,617 shares during the period. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in AZEK in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $234,000. 96.53% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

The AZEK Company Inc engages in designing, manufacturing, and selling building products for residential, commercial, and industrial markets in the United States. It operates through two segments: Residential and Commercial. The Residential segment designs and manufactures engineered outdoor living products, which includes decking, railing, trim and moulding, and accessories under the TimberTech, AZEK Exteriors, VERSATEX, and ULTRALOX brand name.

