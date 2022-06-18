Bacanora Lithium (LON:BCN) Stock Passes Above Fifty Day Moving Average of $67.00

Bacanora Lithium Plc (LON:BCN – Get Rating)’s stock price passed above its 50 day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of GBX 67 ($0.81) and traded as high as GBX 67.10 ($0.81). Bacanora Lithium shares last traded at GBX 67 ($0.81), with a volume of 238,939 shares.

The stock has a market cap of £259.38 million and a P/E ratio of 8.70. The company’s 50 day moving average price is GBX 67 and its two-hundred day moving average price is GBX 66.87. The company has a current ratio of 36.64, a quick ratio of 36.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 18.44.

About Bacanora Lithium (LON:BCN)

Bacanora Lithium Plc, a development stage mining company, engages in the identification, acquisition, exploration, and development of mineral properties. The company primarily explores for battery grade lithium carbonates. Its flagship project is the Sonora lithium project, which consists of 10 mining concessions covering approximately 100,000 hectares located in the northeast of Sonora State in Mexico.

