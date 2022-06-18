Bacanora Lithium (LON:BCN) Stock Passes Above Fifty Day Moving Average of $67.00

Bacanora Lithium Plc (LON:BCN – Get Rating)’s stock price passed above its 50 day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of GBX 67 ($0.81) and traded as high as GBX 67.10 ($0.81). Bacanora Lithium shares last traded at GBX 67 ($0.81), with a volume of 238,939 shares.
The stock has a market cap of £259.38 million and a P/E ratio of 8.70. The company’s 50 day moving average price is GBX 67 and its two-hundred day moving average price is GBX 66.87. The company has a current ratio of 36.64, a quick ratio of 36.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 18.44.
About Bacanora Lithium (LON:BCN)
