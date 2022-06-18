Bandera Partners Llc Acquires 6,593 Shares of The Joint Corp. (NASDAQ:JYNT) Stock

The Joint Corp. (NASDAQ:JYNT – Get Rating) major shareholder Bandera Partners Llc acquired 6,593 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 13th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $13.86 per share, with a total value of $91,378.98. Following the acquisition, the insider now directly owns 2,111,868 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $29,270,490.48. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Major shareholders that own at least 10% of a company’s stock are required to disclose their transactions with the SEC.

Bandera Partners Llc also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, May 24th, Bandera Partners Llc bought 22,187 shares of Joint stock. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $14.98 per share, with a total value of $332,361.26.

On Monday, May 9th, Bandera Partners Llc bought 185,489 shares of Joint stock. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $15.93 per share, with a total value of $2,954,839.77.

Shares of JYNT stock opened at $13.25 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a quick ratio of 1.25 and a current ratio of 1.25. The Joint Corp. has a fifty-two week low of $13.10 and a fifty-two week high of $111.06. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $22.12 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $40.79. The company has a market capitalization of $191.60 million, a P/E ratio of 42.74 and a beta of 1.35.

Joint ( NASDAQ:JYNT Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 5th. The company reported ($0.01) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.04 by ($0.05). Joint had a net margin of 5.39% and a return on equity of 16.09%. The company had revenue of $22.44 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $22.88 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.16 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that The Joint Corp. will post 0.16 earnings per share for the current year.

JYNT has been the subject of several research reports. StockNews.com raised Joint from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday. B. Riley lowered Joint from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, May 6th. DA Davidson lowered Joint from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $69.00 to $13.00 in a research note on Monday, May 9th. Roth Capital cut their target price on Joint from $75.00 to $40.00 in a research note on Monday, May 9th. Finally, Craig Hallum lowered Joint from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $90.00 to $30.00 in a research note on Friday, May 6th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Joint presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $44.20.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its holdings in shares of Joint by 117.6% during the third quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 285 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 154 shares in the last quarter. Pinebridge Investments L.P. bought a new position in shares of Joint during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new position in shares of Joint during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. bought a new position in Joint in the first quarter worth $71,000. Finally, Hsbc Holdings PLC bought a new position in Joint in the third quarter worth $205,000. Institutional investors own 86.39% of the company’s stock.

The Joint Corp. develops, owns, operates, supports, and manages chiropractic clinics. The company operates in two segments, Corporate Clinics and Franchise Operations. It operates through direct ownership, management arrangements, franchising, and regional developers. As of March 1, 2022, the company operated approximately 700 locations in the United States.

