Bartlett & Co. LLC Buys 4,875 Shares of iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF (BATS:FLOT)

Bartlett & Co. LLC raised its holdings in iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF (BATS:FLOT – Get Rating) by 11.0% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 49,024 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,875 shares during the quarter. Bartlett & Co. LLC’s holdings in iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF were worth $2,487,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its position in shares of iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF by 11.8% in the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 10,103,187 shares of the company’s stock valued at $512,534,000 after acquiring an additional 1,063,784 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF by 1.1% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,337,860 shares of the company’s stock worth $321,519,000 after purchasing an additional 66,082 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC lifted its holdings in iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF by 10.8% during the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 3,308,115 shares of the company’s stock worth $167,821,000 after buying an additional 321,697 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its holdings in iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF by 4.0% during the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 2,437,983 shares of the company’s stock worth $123,679,000 after buying an additional 94,630 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Advocacy Wealth Management Services LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF by 2.4% in the 4th quarter. Advocacy Wealth Management Services LLC now owns 2,303,434 shares of the company’s stock valued at $116,853,000 after purchasing an additional 55,008 shares during the last quarter.

BATS FLOT opened at $50.05 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $50.39 and its two-hundred day moving average is $50.55. iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF has a 12-month low of $50.76 and a 12-month high of $51.10.

