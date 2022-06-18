Bartlett & Co. LLC Grows Stake in Fifth Third Bancorp (NASDAQ:FITB)

Bartlett & Co. LLC raised its stake in Fifth Third Bancorp (NASDAQ:FITB – Get Rating) by 3.6% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 78,644 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,732 shares during the period. Bartlett & Co. LLC’s holdings in Fifth Third Bancorp were worth $3,449,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Bill Few Associates Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Fifth Third Bancorp in the fourth quarter worth $430,000. Marks Group Wealth Management Inc purchased a new stake in shares of Fifth Third Bancorp during the fourth quarter valued at $597,000. Ascent Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Fifth Third Bancorp during the fourth quarter valued at $3,111,000. Quent Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Fifth Third Bancorp during the fourth quarter valued at $47,000. Finally, JustInvest LLC boosted its position in shares of Fifth Third Bancorp by 88.7% during the fourth quarter. JustInvest LLC now owns 27,620 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,203,000 after buying an additional 12,984 shares during the last quarter. 81.00% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other Fifth Third Bancorp news, EVP Jude Schramm sold 2,500 shares of Fifth Third Bancorp stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.93, for a total transaction of $92,325.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 45,844 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,693,018.92. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Greg D. Carmichael sold 50,000 shares of Fifth Third Bancorp stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.05, for a total value of $2,002,500.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 644,745 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $25,822,037.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.67% of the company’s stock.

FITB opened at $34.00 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $37.72 and a 200 day moving average of $42.81. Fifth Third Bancorp has a 52-week low of $33.00 and a 52-week high of $50.64. The company has a quick ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60. The stock has a market cap of $23.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.74, a PEG ratio of 1.11 and a beta of 1.30.

Fifth Third Bancorp (NASDAQ:FITB – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 19th. The financial services provider reported $0.69 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.70 by ($0.01). Fifth Third Bancorp had a net margin of 31.14% and a return on equity of 12.99%. The business had revenue of $1.88 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.94 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.93 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that Fifth Third Bancorp will post 3.64 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 30th will be given a dividend of $0.30 per share. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.53%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 29th. Fifth Third Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 34.38%.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the company. Citigroup reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Fifth Third Bancorp in a research report on Thursday, March 24th. Wedbush raised their price objective on Fifth Third Bancorp to $48.00 and gave the stock a “na” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 17th. Wells Fargo & Company raised Fifth Third Bancorp from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $52.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 28th. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their target price on Fifth Third Bancorp from $55.00 to $47.50 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, May 31st. Finally, Morgan Stanley downgraded Fifth Third Bancorp from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $56.00 to $50.00 in a research note on Monday, March 28th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $48.36.

Fifth Third Bancorp Profile (Get Rating)

Fifth Third Bancorp operates as a diversified financial services company in the United States. The company's Commercial Banking segment offers credit intermediation, cash management, and financial services; lending and depository products; and cash management, foreign exchange and international trade finance, derivatives and capital markets services, asset-based lending, real estate finance, public finance, commercial leasing, and syndicated finance for business, government, and professional customers.

