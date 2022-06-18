Bartlett & Co. LLC Grows Stock Holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VO)

Bartlett & Co. LLC raised its position in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VO – Get Rating) by 3.0% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 23,805 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 687 shares during the period. Bartlett & Co. LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF were worth $6,065,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. American National Bank increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 180.6% in the fourth quarter. American National Bank now owns 101 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 65 shares during the period. Crestmont Private Wealth LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $27,000. Rather & Kittrell Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $32,000. Amplius Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $45,000. Finally, Regency Capital Management Inc. DE purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $49,000.

Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF stock opened at $191.43 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $216.83 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $231.06. Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF has a fifty-two week low of $188.89 and a fifty-two week high of $261.53.

Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF is an exchange-traded fund. Vanguard Mid-Cap Index Fund seeks to track the performance of the MSCI US Mid Cap 450 Index representing medium-size United States firms. The portfolio holds all stocks in the same capitalization weighting as the index. The Vanguard Group, Inc, through its Quantitative Equity Group, serves as the investment advisor of the Fund.

