Bartlett & Co. LLC Purchases 2,171 Shares of iShares ESG Aware U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:EAGG)

Bartlett & Co. LLC increased its position in shares of iShares ESG Aware U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:EAGG – Get Rating) by 3.7% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 60,264 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,171 shares during the period. Bartlett & Co. LLC owned about 0.16% of iShares ESG Aware U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF worth $3,327,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Rise Advisors LLC acquired a new position in iShares ESG Aware U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its holdings in shares of iShares ESG Aware U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 715.6% in the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 889 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,000 after buying an additional 780 shares in the last quarter. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp lifted its position in shares of iShares ESG Aware U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 25.0% during the 4th quarter. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp now owns 1,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $55,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the period. Covestor Ltd acquired a new stake in iShares ESG Aware U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $82,000. Finally, Sandy Cove Advisors LLC bought a new stake in iShares ESG Aware U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $95,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA:EAGG opened at $48.36 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $49.51 and its 200-day moving average is $52.02. iShares ESG Aware U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF has a 52 week low of $47.59 and a 52 week high of $56.08.

