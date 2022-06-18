Bartlett & Co. LLC Raises Position in WEC Energy Group, Inc. (NYSE:WEC)

Bartlett & Co. LLC increased its position in shares of WEC Energy Group, Inc. (NYSE:WEC – Get Rating) by 0.4% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 101,707 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 416 shares during the period. Bartlett & Co. LLC’s holdings in WEC Energy Group were worth $9,873,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Lumature Wealth Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of WEC Energy Group by 66.3% during the 4th quarter. Lumature Wealth Partners LLC now owns 316 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 126 shares in the last quarter. Ulland Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of WEC Energy Group in the fourth quarter valued at about $32,000. Elmwood Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of WEC Energy Group in the fourth quarter valued at about $36,000. Zullo Investment Group Inc. purchased a new stake in WEC Energy Group during the fourth quarter worth about $36,000. Finally, Maryland Capital Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in WEC Energy Group during the fourth quarter worth about $38,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 73.36% of the company’s stock.

In other WEC Energy Group news, EVP Robert M. Garvin sold 31,480 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $104.21, for a total transaction of $3,280,530.80. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 11,062 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,152,771.02. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Ulice Payne, Jr. sold 750 shares of WEC Energy Group stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $105.21, for a total transaction of $78,907.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 22,303 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,346,498.63. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 49,821 shares of company stock valued at $5,189,283. Company insiders own 0.34% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on WEC shares. Mizuho lowered their price target on WEC Energy Group from $107.00 to $93.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday. Barclays upped their target price on WEC Energy Group from $107.00 to $108.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday. Credit Suisse Group started coverage on WEC Energy Group in a research note on Monday, April 25th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $108.00 price target for the company. Bank of America raised shares of WEC Energy Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $109.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 13th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of WEC Energy Group in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, WEC Energy Group presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $103.00.

NYSE:WEC opened at $90.37 on Friday. WEC Energy Group, Inc. has a 12-month low of $86.84 and a 12-month high of $108.39. The firm has a market cap of $28.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.07, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.46 and a beta of 0.27. The company’s 50-day moving average is $102.08 and its two-hundred day moving average is $97.40. The company has a current ratio of 0.79, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18.

WEC Energy Group (NYSE:WEC – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 2nd. The utilities provider reported $1.79 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.66 by $0.13. WEC Energy Group had a net margin of 15.90% and a return on equity of 12.17%. The business had revenue of $2.91 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.83 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.61 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 8.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts forecast that WEC Energy Group, Inc. will post 4.37 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 13th were issued a dividend of $0.7275 per share. This represents a $2.91 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.22%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 12th. WEC Energy Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 67.83%.

WEC Energy Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides regulated natural gas and electricity, and renewable and nonregulated renewable energy services in the United States. The company operates through six segments: Wisconsin, Illinois, Other States, Electric Transmission, Non-Utility Energy Infrastructure, and Corporate and Other.

