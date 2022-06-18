Bartlett & Co. LLC Sells 609 Shares of Schwab US Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHX)

Bartlett & Co. LLC reduced its position in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHX – Get Rating) by 1.4% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 43,913 shares of the company’s stock after selling 609 shares during the quarter. Bartlett & Co. LLC’s holdings in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF were worth $4,999,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. SBK Financial Inc. bought a new position in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $27,000. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Schwab US Large-Cap ETF by 104.7% in the 4th quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 262 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 134 shares in the last quarter. Cornerstone Advisory LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Schwab US Large-Cap ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $32,000. TimeScale Financial Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Schwab US Large-Cap ETF by 65.5% in the 4th quarter. TimeScale Financial Inc. now owns 283 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 112 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Rinkey Investments acquired a new stake in shares of Schwab US Large-Cap ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $38,000.

SCHX opened at $43.50 on Friday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $48.65 and its 200-day moving average is $52.05. Schwab US Large-Cap ETF has a 1-year low of $43.02 and a 1-year high of $57.49.

Schwab U.S. Large-Cap ETF (the Fund) goal is to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Large-Cap Total Stock Market Index (the Index). The Fund’s index includes the large-cap portion of the Dow Jones U.S. Total Stock Market Index available to investors in the marketplace. The Dow Jones U.S. Large-Cap Total Stock Market Index includes the components ranked 1-750 by full market capitalization.

