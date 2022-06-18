BetterWealth LLC Buys Shares of 240 Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG)

BetterWealth LLC bought a new stake in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 240 shares of the information services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $694,000. Alphabet accounts for about 0.5% of BetterWealth LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 18th largest holding.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the business. Unified Trust Company N.A. boosted its stake in Alphabet by 4.2% in the third quarter. Unified Trust Company N.A. now owns 100 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $267,000 after acquiring an additional 4 shares during the period. Bedel Financial Consulting Inc. boosted its stake in Alphabet by 0.6% in the fourth quarter. Bedel Financial Consulting Inc. now owns 668 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $1,933,000 after acquiring an additional 4 shares during the period. Lincoln Capital LLC raised its holdings in shares of Alphabet by 0.6% during the fourth quarter. Lincoln Capital LLC now owns 671 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $1,942,000 after buying an additional 4 shares during the last quarter. Seascape Capital Management raised its holdings in shares of Alphabet by 1.5% during the fourth quarter. Seascape Capital Management now owns 279 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $807,000 after buying an additional 4 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Woodward Diversified Capital LLC raised its holdings in shares of Alphabet by 0.8% during the fourth quarter. Woodward Diversified Capital LLC now owns 509 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $1,473,000 after buying an additional 4 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 31.20% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ GOOG opened at $2,157.31 on Friday. Alphabet Inc. has a twelve month low of $2,044.16 and a twelve month high of $3,042.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a quick ratio of 2.85 and a current ratio of 2.87. The stock has a market cap of $1.42 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.51, a PEG ratio of 1.00 and a beta of 1.13. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $2,330.61 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $2,617.66.

Alphabet’s stock is set to split before the market opens on Monday, July 18th. The 20-1 split was announced on Tuesday, February 1st. The newly created shares will be issued to shareholders after the closing bell on Friday, July 15th.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOG – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 26th. The information services provider reported $24.62 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $25.70 by ($1.08). Alphabet had a return on equity of 30.18% and a net margin of 27.57%. The firm had revenue of $56.02 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $56.17 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $26.29 earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that Alphabet Inc. will post 111.86 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, SVP Prabhakar Raghavan sold 1,276 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2,816.49, for a total transaction of $3,593,841.24. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 14,034 shares in the company, valued at approximately $39,526,620.66. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CAO Amie Thuener O’toole sold 42 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $2,800.20, for a total transaction of $117,608.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 551,700 shares of company stock worth $25,637,428. Corporate insiders own 12.99% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Raymond James cut their price target on Alphabet from $3,630.00 to $3,180.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 27th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on Alphabet from $3,450.00 to $3,200.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 27th. Wedbush reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Alphabet in a report on Wednesday, April 20th. Canaccord Genuity Group cut their price target on Alphabet from $3,500.00 to $3,300.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 27th. Finally, Oppenheimer reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $3,290.00 target price on shares of Alphabet in a report on Thursday, April 28th. Twenty-nine research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $3,315.38.

Alphabet Inc provides various products and platforms in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. It operates through Google Services, Google Cloud, and Other Bets segments. The Google Services segment offers products and services, including ads, Android, Chrome, hardware, Gmail, Google Drive, Google Maps, Google Photos, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

