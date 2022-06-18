Blackline Safety Corp. to Post FY2022 Earnings of ($0.85) Per Share, National Bank Financial Forecasts (CVE:BLN)

Blackline Safety Corp. (CVE:BLN – Get Rating) – National Bank Financial lowered their FY2022 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Blackline Safety in a research note issued on Tuesday, June 14th. National Bank Financial analyst J. Shao now expects that the company will post earnings per share of ($0.85) for the year, down from their previous forecast of ($0.71). The consensus estimate for Blackline Safety’s current full-year earnings is ($0.05) per share. National Bank Financial also issued estimates for Blackline Safety’s FY2023 earnings at ($0.72) EPS.

Blackline Safety (CVE:BLN – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 16th. The company reported C($0.21) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of C($0.09) by C($0.12). The company had revenue of C$15.67 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$15.51 million.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. National Bankshares cut their price objective on shares of Blackline Safety from C$10.00 to C$9.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, March 17th. Pi Financial dropped their price target on shares of Blackline Safety from C$11.00 to C$7.50 in a research report on Wednesday, May 25th. TD Securities dropped their price target on shares of Blackline Safety from C$10.50 to C$9.00 and set a “speculative buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, June 3rd. Canaccord Genuity Group dropped their price target on shares of Blackline Safety from C$9.00 to C$8.50 in a research report on Thursday, March 17th. Finally, Raymond James dropped their price target on shares of Blackline Safety from C$11.50 to C$10.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, May 25th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of C$8.80.

Blackline Safety stock opened at C$8.92 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of C$8.92 and a 200 day simple moving average of C$8.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.72, a quick ratio of 3.09 and a current ratio of 3.72. The stock has a market capitalization of C$484.79 million and a P/E ratio of -42.88. Blackline Safety has a 52 week low of C$4.60 and a 52 week high of C$9.09.

In related news, insider DAK Capital Inc. acquired 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 24th. The shares were purchased at an average price of C$4.29 per share, for a total transaction of C$42,850.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider now owns 12,619,064 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$54,072,689.24. Also, Director Cody Slater acquired 5,900 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 16th. The shares were bought at an average price of C$4.31 per share, for a total transaction of C$25,429.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 1,463,790 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$6,308,934.90. In the last 90 days, insiders purchased 41,200 shares of company stock worth $176,404.

Blackline Safety Corp., a global connected safety technology company, develops, manufactures, and markets worker safety monitoring products and services in Canada, the United States, Europe, Australia, New Zealand, and internationally. The company offers connected safety devices, including G7c, a safety wearable for indoor and outdoor locations covered by 3G wireless; G7x, a safety wearable for remote locations; G7 EXO, a cloud connected area monitor; G7 Dock, an accessory product used to calibrate G7c and G7x devices; standard cartridge for lone worker monitoring; diffusion cartridge for gas detection; pump cartridge for confined space entry and leak check gas detection services; and cloud-connected sensors that helps to customize gas detectors at work environments, as well as automated industrial contact tracing solutions.

