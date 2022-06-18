BlackRock Health Sciences Trust II (NYSE:BMEZ) Short Interest Up 33.0% in May

BlackRock Health Sciences Trust II (NYSE:BMEZ – Get Rating) was the target of a significant growth in short interest in May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 25,000 shares, a growth of 33.0% from the May 15th total of 18,800 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 406,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.1 days.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Signaturefd LLC acquired a new position in shares of BlackRock Health Sciences Trust II in the first quarter worth about $56,000. Ellis Investment Partners LLC acquired a new stake in BlackRock Health Sciences Trust II during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $103,000. Private Capital Group LLC acquired a new stake in BlackRock Health Sciences Trust II during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $111,000. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in BlackRock Health Sciences Trust II by 40.7% during the fourth quarter. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC now owns 4,455 shares of the company’s stock valued at $113,000 after buying an additional 1,288 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Prospera Financial Services Inc acquired a new stake in BlackRock Health Sciences Trust II during the first quarter valued at approximately $166,000.

Get BlackRock Health Sciences Trust II alerts:

BMEZ opened at 15.37 on Friday. BlackRock Health Sciences Trust II has a 12 month low of 14.96 and a 12 month high of 29.99. The business’s fifty day moving average is 17.00.

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 30th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 15th will be given a $0.145 dividend. This represents a $1.74 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 11.32%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 14th.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for BlackRock Health Sciences Trust II Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BlackRock Health Sciences Trust II and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.