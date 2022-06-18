BlackRock Inc. Boosts Stock Position in Old Dominion Freight Line, Inc. (NASDAQ:ODFL)

BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in Old Dominion Freight Line, Inc. (NASDAQ:ODFL – Get Rating) by 3.3% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 10,008,078 shares of the transportation company’s stock after purchasing an additional 320,332 shares during the quarter. BlackRock Inc. owned 8.70% of Old Dominion Freight Line worth $3,586,696,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund boosted its holdings in shares of Old Dominion Freight Line by 3.9% in the 4th quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 36,382 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $13,039,000 after purchasing an additional 1,363 shares in the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC lifted its stake in shares of Old Dominion Freight Line by 41.2% in the 3rd quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 91,080 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $26,046,000 after acquiring an additional 26,578 shares during the last quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Old Dominion Freight Line by 20.1% in the 4th quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 17,067 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $6,116,000 after acquiring an additional 2,861 shares during the last quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc lifted its stake in shares of Old Dominion Freight Line by 2.0% in the 4th quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 20,330 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $7,286,000 after acquiring an additional 394 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sepio Capital LP lifted its stake in shares of Old Dominion Freight Line by 7.0% in the 4th quarter. Sepio Capital LP now owns 1,476 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $529,000 after acquiring an additional 97 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.86% of the company’s stock.

Get Old Dominion Freight Line alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ:ODFL opened at $232.10 on Friday. Old Dominion Freight Line, Inc. has a 52-week low of $231.31 and a 52-week high of $373.58. The firm has a market capitalization of $26.31 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.71, a P/E/G ratio of 1.18 and a beta of 1.03. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $263.29 and a 200-day moving average price of $299.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a quick ratio of 2.21 and a current ratio of 2.21.

Old Dominion Freight Line ( NASDAQ:ODFL Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 27th. The transportation company reported $2.60 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.37 by $0.23. The company had revenue of $1.50 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.46 billion. Old Dominion Freight Line had a return on equity of 32.41% and a net margin of 20.17%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 32.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.70 EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that Old Dominion Freight Line, Inc. will post 11.42 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 1st were paid a $0.30 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, May 31st. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.52%. Old Dominion Freight Line’s payout ratio is currently 12.26%.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on ODFL shares. Cowen boosted their target price on Old Dominion Freight Line from $213.00 to $232.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 28th. Citigroup lowered their target price on Old Dominion Freight Line from $295.00 to $265.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 19th. Susquehanna Bancshares upped their price target on Old Dominion Freight Line from $275.00 to $285.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 28th. Cowen upped their price target on Old Dominion Freight Line from $213.00 to $232.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 28th. Finally, Raymond James lowered their price target on Old Dominion Freight Line from $365.00 to $305.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 20th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $297.71.

About Old Dominion Freight Line (Get Rating)

Old Dominion Freight Line, Inc operates as a less-than-truckload (LTL) motor carrier in the United States and North America. It provides regional, inter-regional, and national LTL services, including expedited transportation. The company also offers various value-added services, such as container drayage, truckload brokerage, and supply chain consulting.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Old Dominion Freight Line Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Old Dominion Freight Line and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.