BlackRock Inc. Has $3.43 Billion Position in Prudential Financial, Inc. (NYSE:PRU)

BlackRock Inc. reduced its stake in shares of Prudential Financial, Inc. (NYSE:PRU – Get Rating) by 0.8% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 31,718,312 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 250,883 shares during the quarter. BlackRock Inc. owned about 8.39% of Prudential Financial worth $3,433,189,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of PRU. Eagle Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Prudential Financial in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $3,576,000. D.A. Davidson & CO. grew its position in shares of Prudential Financial by 2.6% in the 4th quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 107,647 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $11,654,000 after purchasing an additional 2,687 shares during the period. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Prudential Financial in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $31,000. FRG Family Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Prudential Financial in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $1,646,000. Finally, Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund grew its position in shares of Prudential Financial by 1,738.8% in the 4th quarter. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund now owns 45,454 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $4,920,000 after purchasing an additional 42,982 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 56.77% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Prudential Financial stock opened at $91.44 on Friday. Prudential Financial, Inc. has a 12-month low of $90.25 and a 12-month high of $124.22. The stock has a market cap of $34.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.42, a P/E/G ratio of 0.90 and a beta of 1.49. The company has a quick ratio of 0.06, a current ratio of 0.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. The business’s 50 day moving average is $106.45 and its 200-day moving average is $110.15.

Prudential Financial ( NYSE:PRU Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 3rd. The financial services provider reported $3.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.67 by $0.50. Prudential Financial had a return on equity of 9.35% and a net margin of 8.09%. The company had revenue of $13.66 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $13.93 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $4.11 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Prudential Financial, Inc. will post 11.74 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 16th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 24th were paid a dividend of $1.20 per share. This represents a $4.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.25%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, May 23rd. Prudential Financial’s dividend payout ratio is currently 38.93%.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on Prudential Financial from $114.00 to $123.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 22nd. StockNews.com started coverage on Prudential Financial in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Credit Suisse Group downgraded Prudential Financial from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $131.00 to $121.00 in a research report on Friday, March 25th. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price target on Prudential Financial from $116.00 to $99.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, June 6th. Finally, Piper Sandler reduced their price target on Prudential Financial from $118.00 to $110.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, May 27th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and eleven have assigned a hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $111.62.

Prudential Financial, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides insurance, investment management, and other financial products and services in the United States and internationally. It operates through eight segments: PGIM, Retirement, Group Insurance, Individual Annuities, Individual Life, Assurance IQ, International Businesses, and Closed Block.

