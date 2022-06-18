BlackRock Inc. Increases Stock Holdings in Schlumberger Limited (NYSE:SLB)

BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in Schlumberger Limited (NYSE:SLB – Get Rating) by 16.9% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 111,487,119 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after purchasing an additional 16,123,949 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. owned 7.95% of Schlumberger worth $3,339,042,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.
Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund purchased a new stake in shares of Schlumberger in the third quarter valued at $1,003,000. Alpha Cubed Investments LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Schlumberger in the fourth quarter valued at $2,003,000. Ferguson Wellman Capital Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Schlumberger by 3.4% in the fourth quarter. Ferguson Wellman Capital Management Inc. now owns 693,642 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $20,775,000 after purchasing an additional 22,955 shares during the period. Clear Street Markets LLC grew its position in shares of Schlumberger by 24.4% in the fourth quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC now owns 62,347 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,867,000 after purchasing an additional 12,247 shares during the period. Finally, Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. grew its position in Schlumberger by 5.7% during the fourth quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 316,615 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $9,483,000 after acquiring an additional 17,184 shares during the period. 76.34% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Schlumberger from $43.00 to $50.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, April 11th. Piper Sandler raised Schlumberger from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $43.00 to $55.00 in a research report on Monday, April 11th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price target on Schlumberger from $56.00 to $55.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, April 25th. StockNews.com downgraded Schlumberger from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, April 25th. Finally, Cowen boosted their price target on Schlumberger from $42.00 to $48.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $46.85.
NYSE:SLB opened at $36.64 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a current ratio of 1.24. Schlumberger Limited has a one year low of $25.90 and a one year high of $49.83. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $42.76 and its 200 day simple moving average is $39.01. The stock has a market cap of $51.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.93, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.49 and a beta of 1.90.
Schlumberger (NYSE:SLB – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, April 22nd. The oil and gas company reported $0.34 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.32 by $0.02. Schlumberger had a return on equity of 14.02% and a net margin of 8.84%. The business had revenue of $5.96 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.90 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.21 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 14.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts predict that Schlumberger Limited will post 1.84 EPS for the current year.
The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 14th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 1st will be issued a $0.175 dividend. This is a positive change from Schlumberger’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.13. This represents a $0.70 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.91%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, May 31st. Schlumberger’s payout ratio is currently 47.62%.
About Schlumberger (Get Rating)
Schlumberger Limited provides technology for the energy industry worldwide. The company operates through four divisions: Digital & Integration, Reservoir Performance, Well Construction, and Production Systems. It offers software, information management, and IT infrastructure services; consulting services for reservoir characterization, field development planning, and production enhancement; petro technical data services and training solutions; reservoir interpretation and data processing services; asset performance solutions; open and cased-hole services; exploration and production pressure and flow-rate measurement services; pressure pumping, well stimulation, and coiled tubing equipment for downhole mechanical well intervention, reservoir monitoring, and downhole data acquisition; and integrated production systems.
