BlackRock, Inc. (NYSE:BLK) Shares Sold by Resources Investment Advisors LLC.

Resources Investment Advisors LLC. decreased its position in BlackRock, Inc. (NYSE:BLK – Get Rating) by 16.8% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,203 shares of the asset manager’s stock after selling 243 shares during the quarter. Resources Investment Advisors LLC.’s holdings in BlackRock were worth $1,102,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. JustInvest LLC lifted its holdings in shares of BlackRock by 81.1% in the fourth quarter. JustInvest LLC now owns 5,546 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $5,078,000 after buying an additional 2,483 shares during the period. Dividend Assets Capital LLC lifted its holdings in shares of BlackRock by 29.2% during the fourth quarter. Dividend Assets Capital LLC now owns 5,608 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $5,134,000 after purchasing an additional 1,266 shares during the last quarter. Mystic Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of BlackRock during the fourth quarter valued at $48,000. Cornerstone Advisory LLC purchased a new stake in shares of BlackRock during the fourth quarter valued at $80,000. Finally, Rainsberger Wealth Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of BlackRock during the fourth quarter valued at $760,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.81% of the company’s stock.

Get BlackRock alerts:

BLK has been the subject of several analyst reports. Citigroup reduced their target price on BlackRock from $1,035.00 to $900.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 12th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their target price on BlackRock from $905.00 to $747.00 in a report on Thursday, May 19th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reduced their price objective on BlackRock from $865.00 to $803.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 13th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on BlackRock from $966.00 to $932.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 14th. Finally, Exane BNP Paribas downgraded BlackRock from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $725.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, March 8th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $873.86.

Shares of BLK stock opened at $582.26 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a current ratio of 4.33 and a quick ratio of 4.33. BlackRock, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $575.60 and a fifty-two week high of $973.16. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $643.80 and its two-hundred day moving average is $753.63. The firm has a market cap of $88.21 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.63, a PEG ratio of 1.88 and a beta of 1.27.

BlackRock (NYSE:BLK – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, April 13th. The asset manager reported $9.52 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $8.92 by $0.60. BlackRock had a return on equity of 17.00% and a net margin of 31.20%. The company had revenue of $4.70 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.76 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $7.77 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 6.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts expect that BlackRock, Inc. will post 38.35 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 23rd. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 6th will be issued a dividend of $4.88 per share. This represents a $19.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.35%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 3rd. BlackRock’s dividend payout ratio is 49.06%.

In related news, Director William E. Ford acquired 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 14th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $701.00 per share, with a total value of $701,000.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 12,915 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,053,415. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director William E. Ford acquired 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 18th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $681.44 per share, for a total transaction of $1,362,880.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 14,915 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,163,677.60. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Corporate insiders own 1.06% of the company’s stock.

About BlackRock (Get Rating)

BlackRock, Inc is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm primarily provides its services to institutional, intermediary, and individual investors including corporate, public, union, and industry pension plans, insurance companies, third-party mutual funds, endowments, public institutions, governments, foundations, charities, sovereign wealth funds, corporations, official institutions, and banks.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for BlackRock Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BlackRock and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.