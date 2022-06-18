BlackRock Inc. Purchases 807,830 Shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities, Inc. (NYSE:MAA)

BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities, Inc. (NYSE:MAA – Get Rating) by 6.9% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 12,596,863 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 807,830 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. owned about 10.94% of Mid-America Apartment Communities worth $2,890,225,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. UMB Bank N A MO bought a new stake in Mid-America Apartment Communities during the 4th quarter valued at $30,000. Johnson Financial Group Inc. bought a new stake in Mid-America Apartment Communities during the 4th quarter valued at $40,000. CVA Family Office LLC raised its position in Mid-America Apartment Communities by 42.9% during the 4th quarter. CVA Family Office LLC now owns 200 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $46,000 after purchasing an additional 60 shares in the last quarter. Industrial Alliance Investment Management Inc. bought a new stake in Mid-America Apartment Communities during the 4th quarter valued at $56,000. Finally, West Bancorporation Inc. bought a new position in shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities in the 4th quarter worth $66,000. 93.06% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Mid-America Apartment Communities alerts:

Shares of NYSE:MAA opened at $162.54 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $185.36 and its 200 day moving average is $202.76. Mid-America Apartment Communities, Inc. has a 1 year low of $158.85 and a 1 year high of $231.63. The firm has a market capitalization of $18.76 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.50, a P/E/G ratio of 9.94 and a beta of 0.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 0.14 and a quick ratio of 0.14.

Mid-America Apartment Communities ( NYSE:MAA Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, April 27th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.95 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.82 by $0.13. Mid-America Apartment Communities had a return on equity of 9.77% and a net margin of 32.66%. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.64 EPS. On average, analysts expect that Mid-America Apartment Communities, Inc. will post 8.17 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 15th will be paid a dividend of $1.0625 per share. This represents a $4.25 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.61%. Mid-America Apartment Communities’s payout ratio is presently 84.30%.

Several research analysts have recently commented on MAA shares. Piper Sandler reduced their price target on Mid-America Apartment Communities from $240.00 to $230.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 4th. Truist Financial reduced their price target on Mid-America Apartment Communities from $220.00 to $205.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, May 24th. StockNews.com started coverage on Mid-America Apartment Communities in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. BTIG Research started coverage on Mid-America Apartment Communities in a research report on Monday, May 9th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $225.00 price target for the company. Finally, Barclays reduced their price target on Mid-America Apartment Communities from $238.00 to $211.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 10th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $214.82.

In other Mid-America Apartment Communities news, COO Thomas L. Grimes, Jr. sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $202.50, for a total transaction of $4,050,000.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 44,983 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,109,057.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 1.34% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Mid-America Apartment Communities Company Profile (Get Rating)

MAA, an S&P 500 company, is a real estate investment trust, or REIT, focused on delivering full-cycle and superior investment performance for shareholders through the ownership, management, acquisition, development and redevelopment of quality apartment communities in the Southeast, Southwest, and Mid-Atlantic regions of the United States.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Mid-America Apartment Communities Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mid-America Apartment Communities and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.