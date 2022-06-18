BlackRock Inc. Sells 1,242,195 Shares of The Kroger Co. (NYSE:KR)

BlackRock Inc. decreased its holdings in shares of The Kroger Co. (NYSE:KR – Get Rating) by 1.7% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 73,121,108 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,242,195 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. owned about 9.94% of Kroger worth $3,309,459,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. blooom inc. lifted its stake in Kroger by 2.1% during the fourth quarter. blooom inc. now owns 12,105 shares of the company’s stock worth $546,000 after purchasing an additional 249 shares during the period. Peapack Gladstone Financial Corp lifted its stake in Kroger by 0.4% during the fourth quarter. Peapack Gladstone Financial Corp now owns 73,092 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,308,000 after purchasing an additional 262 shares during the period. BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in Kroger by 9.8% during the fourth quarter. BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,988 shares of the company’s stock worth $135,000 after purchasing an additional 266 shares during the period. Arlington Partners LLC lifted its stake in Kroger by 7.7% during the fourth quarter. Arlington Partners LLC now owns 3,835 shares of the company’s stock worth $174,000 after purchasing an additional 275 shares during the period. Finally, AdvisorNet Financial Inc lifted its stake in Kroger by 4.0% during the fourth quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 7,332 shares of the company’s stock worth $332,000 after purchasing an additional 284 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.52% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on KR. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on shares of Kroger from $44.00 to $45.00 in a report on Friday, February 25th. Scotiabank raised their price objective on shares of Kroger from $60.00 to $64.00 in a report on Thursday, March 10th. BNP Paribas raised shares of Kroger from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $60.00 price objective for the company in a report on Friday, April 22nd. Bank of America raised shares of Kroger from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $61.00 to $75.00 in a report on Friday, April 8th. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group raised their price objective on shares of Kroger from $62.00 to $64.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, April 7th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $51.05.

In other news, SVP Timothy A. Massa sold 50,283 shares of Kroger stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.03, for a total transaction of $2,917,922.49. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 163,956 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,514,366.68. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . Also, SVP Yael Cosset sold 34,812 shares of Kroger stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $59.50, for a total transaction of $2,071,314.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 162,207 shares in the company, valued at $9,651,316.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 182,749 shares of company stock valued at $10,457,284 in the last ninety days. Company insiders own 1.35% of the company’s stock.

KR opened at $46.20 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $53.57 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $50.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.36, a quick ratio of 0.33 and a current ratio of 0.75. The Kroger Co. has a 52 week low of $37.26 and a 52 week high of $62.78. The firm has a market capitalization of $33.31 billion, a PE ratio of 21.19, a P/E/G ratio of 1.17 and a beta of 0.49.

Kroger (NYSE:KR – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, June 16th. The company reported $1.45 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.27 by $0.18. Kroger had a net margin of 1.20% and a return on equity of 29.97%. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.19 earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that The Kroger Co. will post 3.84 EPS for the current year.

The Kroger Co operates as a retailer in the United States. The company operates combination food and drug stores, multi-department stores, marketplace stores, and price impact warehouses. Its combination food and drug stores offer natural food and organic sections, pharmacies, general merchandise, pet centers, fresh seafood, and organic produce; and multi-department stores provide apparel, home fashion and furnishings, outdoor living, electronics, automotive products, and toys.

