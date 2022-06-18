BlackRock Smaller Companies Trust (LON:BRSC) Sets New 12-Month Low at $1,351.20

BlackRock Smaller Companies Trust plc (LON:BRSC – Get Rating)’s stock price hit a new 52-week low during trading on Thursday . The company traded as low as GBX 1,351.20 ($16.40) and last traded at GBX 1,357.20 ($16.47), with a volume of 8442 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at GBX 1,388 ($16.85).

Separately, Shore Capital reiterated a “house stock” rating on shares of BlackRock Smaller Companies Trust in a report on Wednesday, May 11th.

Get BlackRock Smaller Companies Trust alerts:

The stock has a market cap of £644.56 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.37. The company has a quick ratio of 1.60, a current ratio of 1.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 11.94. The stock has a fifty day moving average of GBX 1,501.27 and a two-hundred day moving average of GBX 1,729.42.

The company also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 17th. Investors of record on Thursday, May 12th were issued a GBX 22 ($0.27) dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 12th. This represents a yield of 1.42%. This is a boost from BlackRock Smaller Companies Trust’s previous dividend of $13.00. BlackRock Smaller Companies Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 0.26%.

BlackRock Smaller Companies Trust Company Profile (LON:BRSC)

BlackRock Smaller Companies Trust plc is a closed ended equity mutual fund launched by BlackRock Fund Managers Limited. The fund is managed by BlackRock Investment Managers (UK) Limited. It invests in public equity markets of the United Kingdom. The fund seeks to invest in the stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors including support services, software and computer services, media and entertainment, construction and building materials, leisure and hotels, general retailers, mining, oil and gas, specialty and other finance, and information technology hardware.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for BlackRock Smaller Companies Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BlackRock Smaller Companies Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.