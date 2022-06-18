BlackRock Smaller Companies Trust (LON:BRSC) Sets New 12-Month Low at $1,351.20

BlackRock Smaller Companies Trust plc (LON:BRSC – Get Rating)’s stock price hit a new 52-week low during trading on Thursday . The company traded as low as GBX 1,351.20 ($16.40) and last traded at GBX 1,357.20 ($16.47), with a volume of 8442 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at GBX 1,388 ($16.85).
Separately, Shore Capital reiterated a “house stock” rating on shares of BlackRock Smaller Companies Trust in a report on Wednesday, May 11th.
The stock has a market cap of £644.56 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.37. The company has a quick ratio of 1.60, a current ratio of 1.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 11.94. The stock has a fifty day moving average of GBX 1,501.27 and a two-hundred day moving average of GBX 1,729.42.
BlackRock Smaller Companies Trust Company Profile (LON:BRSC)
BlackRock Smaller Companies Trust plc is a closed ended equity mutual fund launched by BlackRock Fund Managers Limited. The fund is managed by BlackRock Investment Managers (UK) Limited. It invests in public equity markets of the United Kingdom. The fund seeks to invest in the stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors including support services, software and computer services, media and entertainment, construction and building materials, leisure and hotels, general retailers, mining, oil and gas, specialty and other finance, and information technology hardware.
Featured Articles
- MarketBeat: Week in Review 6/13 – 6/17
- eBay’s Long Term Fundamentals Are Intact If You Can Stomach Short Term Volatility
- Honda’s Stock Continues To Fly Under The Radar
- Vuzix Stock Stays Optimistic
- Palo Alto Networks: Pioneering AI in Cybersecurity
Receive News & Ratings for BlackRock Smaller Companies Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BlackRock Smaller Companies Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.