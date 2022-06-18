BlackRock Throgmorton Trust (LON:THRG) Sets New 12-Month Low at $541.00

BlackRock Throgmorton Trust plc (LON:THRG – Get Rating)’s stock price reached a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as GBX 541 ($6.57) and last traded at GBX 543 ($6.59), with a volume of 72983 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 575 ($6.98).

The company has a 50-day moving average price of GBX 627.94 and a 200-day moving average price of GBX 761.76. The firm has a market capitalization of £554.12 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 2.28.

In other BlackRock Throgmorton Trust news, insider Louise Nash acquired 1,800 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 10th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of GBX 594 ($7.21) per share, with a total value of £10,692 ($12,977.30).

BlackRock Throgmorton Trust plc is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched by BlackRock Fund Managers Limited. It is managed by BlackRock Investment Management (UK) Limited. The fund invests in the public equity markets of the United Kingdom. It seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors.

