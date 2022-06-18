BMO Global Smaller Companies (LON:BGSC) Hits New 52-Week Low at $138.40

BMO Global Smaller Companies PLC (LON:BGSC – Get Rating)’s stock price hit a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as low as GBX 138.40 ($1.68) and last traded at GBX 139.65 ($1.69), with a volume of 192071 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at GBX 141.80 ($1.72).

The business’s 50 day simple moving average is GBX 150.60 and its 200-day simple moving average is GBX 157.59. The company has a market cap of £776.13 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 2.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.32, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a current ratio of 0.71.

Get BMO Global Smaller Companies alerts:

In other BMO Global Smaller Companies news, insider Graham Oldroyd acquired 12,797 shares of BMO Global Smaller Companies stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 24th. The stock was acquired at an average price of GBX 155 ($1.88) per share, with a total value of £19,835.35 ($24,074.95).

BMO Global Smaller Companies PLC is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by F&C Investment Business Ltd. The fund invests in public equity markets across the globe. It seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors. The fund primarily invests in growth and value stocks of small cap companies.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for BMO Global Smaller Companies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BMO Global Smaller Companies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.