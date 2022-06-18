Bokf Na Acquires 31,303 Shares of PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP)

Bokf Na lifted its holdings in shares of PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP – Get Rating) by 11.2% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 310,549 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 31,303 shares during the period. PepsiCo comprises approximately 0.8% of Bokf Na’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 19th largest holding. Bokf Na’s holdings in PepsiCo were worth $53,945,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in PEP. TCW Group Inc. raised its stake in PepsiCo by 44.3% in the 4th quarter. TCW Group Inc. now owns 440,689 shares of the company’s stock valued at $76,553,000 after acquiring an additional 135,394 shares during the period. Wealth Advisors of Iowa LLC bought a new stake in PepsiCo in the 4th quarter valued at about $224,000. Atria Investments LLC raised its stake in PepsiCo by 5.1% in the 3rd quarter. Atria Investments LLC now owns 97,909 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,726,000 after acquiring an additional 4,739 shares during the period. Canandaigua National Corp raised its stake in PepsiCo by 2.3% in the 4th quarter. Canandaigua National Corp now owns 59,697 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,370,000 after acquiring an additional 1,337 shares during the period. Finally, Sheets Smith Wealth Management grew its holdings in PepsiCo by 0.6% during the 4th quarter. Sheets Smith Wealth Management now owns 128,136 shares of the company’s stock valued at $22,259,000 after buying an additional 703 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 72.12% of the company’s stock.

Get PepsiCo alerts:

Shares of PEP stock opened at $157.06 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.89, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a current ratio of 0.87. PepsiCo, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $144.61 and a fifty-two week high of $177.62. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $167.60 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $168.44. The company has a market capitalization of $217.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.49, a PEG ratio of 3.12 and a beta of 0.59.

PepsiCo ( NASDAQ:PEP Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 26th. The company reported $1.29 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.24 by $0.05. PepsiCo had a return on equity of 53.44% and a net margin of 12.57%. The firm had revenue of $16.20 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $15.54 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.21 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 9.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts predict that PepsiCo, Inc. will post 6.64 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 3rd will be given a $1.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 2nd. This represents a $4.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.93%. This is an increase from PepsiCo’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.08. PepsiCo’s payout ratio is presently 62.93%.

PEP has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on PepsiCo from $163.00 to $168.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 27th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on PepsiCo from $173.00 to $175.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 27th. Citigroup lifted their target price on PepsiCo from $194.00 to $198.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 27th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price objective on PepsiCo from $175.00 to $170.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 9th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on PepsiCo in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, PepsiCo has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $176.33.

In related news, EVP David Flavell sold 5,150 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $175.11, for a total transaction of $901,816.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 28,275 shares in the company, valued at $4,951,235.25. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Eugene Willemsen sold 4,560 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $175.61, for a total value of $800,781.60. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 8,277 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,453,523.97. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.12% of the company’s stock.

PepsiCo Company Profile (Get Rating)

PepsiCo, Inc manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells various beverages and convenient foods worldwide. The company operates through seven segments: Frito-Lay North America; Quaker Foods North America; PepsiCo Beverages North America; Latin America; Europe; Africa, Middle East and South Asia; and Asia Pacific, Australia and New Zealand and China Region.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PEP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for PepsiCo Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PepsiCo and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.