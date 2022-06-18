Bokf Na Has $12.71 Million Stock Position in O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. (NASDAQ:ORLY)

Bokf Na raised its holdings in O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. (NASDAQ:ORLY – Get Rating) by 5.8% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 18,002 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after acquiring an additional 989 shares during the quarter. Bokf Na’s holdings in O’Reilly Automotive were worth $12,713,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Dark Forest Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of O’Reilly Automotive during the third quarter worth $90,000. Capital World Investors acquired a new stake in shares of O’Reilly Automotive during the third quarter worth $71,250,000. LPL Financial LLC increased its position in shares of O’Reilly Automotive by 3.9% during the third quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 14,242 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $8,703,000 after buying an additional 539 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP increased its position in shares of O’Reilly Automotive by 5.2% during the third quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 11,690 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $7,143,000 after buying an additional 580 shares during the period. Finally, Verition Fund Management LLC increased its position in shares of O’Reilly Automotive by 275.5% during the third quarter. Verition Fund Management LLC now owns 3,338 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $2,040,000 after buying an additional 2,449 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.76% of the company’s stock.

In related news, SVP Richard Darin Venosdel sold 4,754 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $725.00, for a total transaction of $3,446,650.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 4,200 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,045,000. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Jeffrey Lynn Groves acquired 175 shares of O’Reilly Automotive stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 23rd. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $572.77 per share, with a total value of $100,234.75. Following the purchase, the senior vice president now owns 721 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $412,967.17. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 1.73% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

ORLY has been the subject of a number of research reports. Truist Financial reduced their price target on shares of O’Reilly Automotive from $837.00 to $788.00 in a report on Friday, April 29th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price target on shares of O’Reilly Automotive from $800.00 to $750.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, June 8th. Citigroup reduced their price target on shares of O’Reilly Automotive from $720.00 to $662.00 in a report on Friday, May 13th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of O’Reilly Automotive in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, Bank of America upgraded shares of O’Reilly Automotive from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $730.00 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday, May 10th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, O’Reilly Automotive presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $719.58.

Shares of ORLY stock opened at $586.72 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $38.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.80, a P/E/G ratio of 1.42 and a beta of 1.04. O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. has a 52 week low of $531.91 and a 52 week high of $748.68. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $642.97 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $663.48.

O’Reilly Automotive (NASDAQ:ORLY – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, April 27th. The specialty retailer reported $7.17 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $7.43 by ($0.26). The business had revenue of $3.30 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.28 billion. O’Reilly Automotive had a negative return on equity of 2,699.29% and a net margin of 15.85%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $7.06 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. will post 32.62 earnings per share for the current year.

O'Reilly Automotive, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a retailer and supplier of automotive aftermarket parts, tools, supplies, equipment, and accessories in the United States. The company provides new and remanufactured automotive hard parts and maintenance items, such as alternators, batteries, brake system components, belts, chassis parts, driveline parts, engine parts, fuel pumps, hoses, starters, temperature control, water pumps, antifreeze, appearance products, engine additives, filters, fluids, lighting products, and oil and wiper blades; and accessories, including floor mats, seat covers, and truck accessories.

