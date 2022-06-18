Bokf Na Increases Position in Lam Research Co. (NASDAQ:LRCX)

Bokf Na lifted its holdings in Lam Research Co. (NASDAQ:LRCX – Get Rating) by 2.6% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 15,390 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after purchasing an additional 384 shares during the period. Bokf Na’s holdings in Lam Research were worth $11,068,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in LRCX. Missouri Trust & Investment Co purchased a new position in shares of Lam Research in the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. Allegheny Financial Group LTD acquired a new stake in Lam Research in the 4th quarter worth about $25,000. Vectors Research Management LLC boosted its holdings in Lam Research by 133.3% in the 4th quarter. Vectors Research Management LLC now owns 35 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 20 shares during the last quarter. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Lam Research by 100.0% in the 4th quarter. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC now owns 38 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 19 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Delos Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Lam Research in the 4th quarter worth about $30,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.34% of the company’s stock.

Get Lam Research alerts:

In other news, SVP Scott Gerald Meikle sold 700 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $541.22, for a total value of $378,854.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 20,425 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,054,418.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Catherine P. Lego acquired 1,736 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 26th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $460.35 per share, with a total value of $799,167.60. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 49,991 shares in the company, valued at $23,013,356.85. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.34% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Barclays lowered their price objective on Lam Research from $700.00 to $625.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 21st. StockNews.com cut Lam Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, March 24th. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their target price on Lam Research from $775.00 to $837.00 in a report on Thursday, April 7th. B. Riley cut Lam Research from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $625.00 to $525.00 in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group lowered their target price on Lam Research from $869.00 to $670.00 in a report on Friday, April 22nd. Twelve analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $668.74.

Shares of NASDAQ LRCX opened at $419.46 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $479.42 and its two-hundred day moving average is $561.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 2.83 and a quick ratio of 2.00. Lam Research Co. has a 1-year low of $411.39 and a 1-year high of $731.85. The company has a market cap of $58.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.11, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.86 and a beta of 1.26.

Lam Research (NASDAQ:LRCX – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 20th. The semiconductor company reported $7.40 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $7.48 by ($0.08). The business had revenue of $4.06 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.24 billion. Lam Research had a net margin of 27.13% and a return on equity of 75.51%. The company’s revenue was up 5.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $7.49 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that Lam Research Co. will post 31.59 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 6th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 15th will be given a dividend of $1.50 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 14th. This represents a $6.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.43%. Lam Research’s payout ratio is 18.76%.

Lam Research Profile (Get Rating)

Lam Research Corporation designs, manufactures, markets, refurbishes, and services semiconductor processing equipment used in the fabrication of integrated circuits. The company offers ALTUS systems to deposit conformal films for tungsten metallization applications; SABRE electrochemical deposition products for copper interconnect transition that offers copper damascene manufacturing; SOLA ultraviolet thermal processing products for film treatments; and VECTOR plasma-enhanced CVD ALD products.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Lam Research Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lam Research and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.