Bokf Na Invests $12.81 Million in NexPoint Residential Trust, Inc. (NYSE:NXRT)

Bokf Na acquired a new stake in shares of NexPoint Residential Trust, Inc. (NYSE:NXRT – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 152,754 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $12,805,000. Bokf Na owned approximately 0.60% of NexPoint Residential Trust at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Barclays PLC lifted its position in NexPoint Residential Trust by 44.2% during the fourth quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 51,189 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $4,290,000 after purchasing an additional 15,693 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of NexPoint Residential Trust by 0.8% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,133,782 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $346,536,000 after acquiring an additional 32,592 shares during the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new position in shares of NexPoint Residential Trust in the fourth quarter worth $220,000. Deutsche Bank AG increased its stake in shares of NexPoint Residential Trust by 2.3% in the fourth quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 30,738 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,577,000 after buying an additional 703 shares during the period. Finally, California State Teachers Retirement System increased its stake in shares of NexPoint Residential Trust by 2.4% in the fourth quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 31,313 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,625,000 after buying an additional 746 shares during the period. 77.47% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other NexPoint Residential Trust news, CFO Brian Mitts sold 1,100 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.80, for a total value of $99,880.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Corporate insiders own 12.69% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on NXRT. Raymond James upped their price target on shares of NexPoint Residential Trust from $67.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 22nd. BTIG Research began coverage on shares of NexPoint Residential Trust in a research note on Monday, May 9th. They set a “neutral” rating on the stock. Finally, StockNews.com lowered shares of NexPoint Residential Trust from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $91.33.

Shares of NYSE NXRT opened at $59.15 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $77.62 and its 200 day moving average price is $80.83. The firm has a market cap of $1.52 billion, a P/E ratio of 60.98, a P/E/G ratio of 2.35 and a beta of 0.98. NexPoint Residential Trust, Inc. has a 52 week low of $53.61 and a 52 week high of $95.04. The company has a quick ratio of 6.10, a current ratio of 6.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.14.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 15th will be given a $0.38 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 14th. This represents a $1.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.57%. NexPoint Residential Trust’s dividend payout ratio is presently 156.70%.

NexPoint Residential Trust is a publicly traded REIT, with its shares listed on the New York Stock Exchange under the symbol "NXRT," primarily focused on acquiring, owning and operating well-located middle-income multifamily properties with "value-add" potential in large cities and suburban submarkets of large cities, primarily in the Southeastern and Southwestern United States.

