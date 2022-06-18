Bokf Na Sells 7,741 Shares of Amphenol Co. (NYSE:APH)

Bokf Na trimmed its position in shares of Amphenol Co. (NYSE:APH – Get Rating) by 6.2% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 117,784 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after selling 7,741 shares during the period. Bokf Na’s holdings in Amphenol were worth $10,301,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. State Street Corp increased its holdings in Amphenol by 1.6% during the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 25,762,015 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $2,258,223,000 after buying an additional 400,777 shares during the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its holdings in Amphenol by 5.4% during the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 16,989,050 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $1,485,863,000 after buying an additional 864,918 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Amphenol by 3.2% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 10,681,931 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $931,701,000 after buying an additional 336,188 shares during the last quarter. Flossbach Von Storch AG increased its holdings in Amphenol by 3.4% during the fourth quarter. Flossbach Von Storch AG now owns 9,565,569 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $836,605,000 after buying an additional 315,029 shares during the last quarter. Finally, WCM Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Amphenol by 4.9% in the fourth quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC now owns 7,098,080 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $620,798,000 after purchasing an additional 329,780 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.80% of the company’s stock.

APH stock opened at $62.90 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $37.56 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.38, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.03 and a beta of 1.21. The company has a current ratio of 2.55, a quick ratio of 1.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76. Amphenol Co. has a 12 month low of $61.67 and a 12 month high of $88.45. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $69.80 and a 200-day moving average price of $75.73.

Amphenol ( NYSE:APH Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 27th. The electronics maker reported $0.67 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.61 by $0.06. Amphenol had a return on equity of 26.69% and a net margin of 14.73%. The company had revenue of $2.95 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.76 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.52 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 24.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts predict that Amphenol Co. will post 2.82 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 13th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 21st will be paid a $0.20 dividend. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.27%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 17th. Amphenol’s dividend payout ratio is currently 29.74%.

Several equities analysts have commented on APH shares. Robert W. Baird reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $85.00 price objective on shares of Amphenol in a report on Friday, April 29th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price objective on shares of Amphenol from $87.00 to $83.00 in a research report on Wednesday, June 1st. Citigroup cut their price objective on shares of Amphenol from $100.00 to $90.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 28th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Amphenol in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on shares of Amphenol from $84.00 to $79.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, April 25th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $84.22.

Amphenol Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, primarily designs, manufactures, and markets electrical, electronic, and fiber optic connectors in the United States, China, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Harsh Environment Solutions, Communications Solutions, and Interconnect and Sensor Systems.

