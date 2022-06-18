Brokerages Set ASOS Plc (OTCMKTS:ASOMY) Price Target at $3,078.33

ASOS Plc (OTCMKTS:ASOMY – Get Rating) has been assigned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the fifteen research firms that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month price objective among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $2,720.50.

ASOMY has been the topic of several recent research reports. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price target on shares of ASOS from GBX 3,700 ($44.91) to GBX 2,850 ($34.59) in a research report on Thursday, April 14th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on shares of ASOS from GBX 2,300 ($27.92) to GBX 1,400 ($16.99) in a research report on Friday. Barclays decreased their price objective on shares of ASOS from GBX 2,125 ($25.79) to GBX 1,615 ($19.60) in a research report on Wednesday, June 1st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price objective on shares of ASOS from GBX 3,850 ($46.73) to GBX 2,900 ($35.20) in a research report on Thursday, April 14th. Finally, Berenberg Bank decreased their price objective on shares of ASOS from GBX 4,100 ($49.76) to GBX 2,500 ($30.34) in a research report on Friday.

ASOMY opened at $10.72 on Wednesday. ASOS has a 1-year low of $9.50 and a 1-year high of $72.16. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $17.36 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $23.93.

ASOS Plc operates as an online fashion retailer worldwide. It offers womenswear and menswear products. The company sells its products under the ASOS Design, ASOS Edition, ASOS 4505, Collusion, Reclaimed Vintage, Topshop, Topman, Miss Selfridge and HIIT brands, as well as through third-party brands. It is also involved in the employer of marketing staff and payment processing businesses.

