Brokerages Set AutoZone, Inc. (NYSE:AZO) Target Price at $2,115.60

Shares of AutoZone, Inc. (NYSE:AZO – Get Rating) have received a consensus rating of “Buy” from the eighteen brokerages that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month target price among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $2,135.27.

Several analysts have commented on AZO shares. Morgan Stanley raised AutoZone from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $2,125.00 to $2,420.00 in a research note on Thursday. Stephens upped their price objective on AutoZone from $2,195.00 to $2,285.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 26th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on AutoZone in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “buy” rating for the company. DA Davidson boosted their target price on AutoZone from $1,900.00 to $1,920.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 25th. Finally, Citigroup boosted their target price on AutoZone from $2,210.00 to $2,250.00 in a research report on Friday, May 13th.

AutoZone stock opened at $1,992.55 on Wednesday. AutoZone has a fifty-two week low of $1,376.77 and a fifty-two week high of $2,267.40. The company has a market capitalization of $38.83 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.67, a PEG ratio of 1.52 and a beta of 0.90. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $2,046.49 and a 200-day simple moving average of $1,998.06.

AutoZone ( NYSE:AZO Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 24th. The company reported $29.03 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $25.70 by $3.33. The firm had revenue of $3.87 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.71 billion. AutoZone had a negative return on equity of 92.10% and a net margin of 15.21%. The firm’s revenue was up 5.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $26.48 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that AutoZone will post 115.07 earnings per share for the current year.

In other AutoZone news, VP Eric S. Gould sold 2,550 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2,000.00, for a total transaction of $5,100,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Preston Frazer sold 1,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2,220.00, for a total value of $3,330,000.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 783 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,738,260. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 7,282 shares of company stock worth $15,377,334. 2.60% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of AZO. Comprehensive Financial Consultants Institutional Inc. purchased a new position in shares of AutoZone during the 4th quarter worth $27,000. Riverview Trust Co purchased a new position in shares of AutoZone during the 1st quarter worth $27,000. Allworth Financial LP purchased a new position in shares of AutoZone during the 4th quarter worth $29,000. Tcwp LLC purchased a new position in shares of AutoZone during the 1st quarter worth $30,000. Finally, CVA Family Office LLC purchased a new position in shares of AutoZone in the 4th quarter worth $31,000. 95.97% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

AutoZone, Inc retails and distributes automotive replacement parts and accessories. The company offers various products for cars, sport utility vehicles, vans, and light trucks, including new and remanufactured automotive hard parts, maintenance items, accessories, and non-automotive products. Its products include A/C compressors, batteries and accessories, bearings, belts and hoses, calipers, chassis, clutches, CV axles, engines, fuel pumps, fuses, ignition and lighting products, mufflers, radiators, starters and alternators, thermostats, and water pumps, as well as tire repairs.

