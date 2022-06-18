Brokerages Set CatchMark Timber Trust, Inc. (NYSE:CTT) Price Target at $10.90

Shares of CatchMark Timber Trust, Inc. (NYSE:CTT – Get Rating) have received an average rating of “Hold” from the seven research firms that are covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation. The average 1-year price objective among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $10.90.

CTT has been the topic of several recent research reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on CatchMark Timber Trust in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Raymond James upgraded CatchMark Timber Trust from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 31st. Stifel Nicolaus cut CatchMark Timber Trust from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $10.00 to $12.00 in a research report on Wednesday, June 1st. Citigroup increased their price objective on CatchMark Timber Trust to $11.50 in a research report on Thursday, June 9th. Finally, Robert W. Baird cut CatchMark Timber Trust from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $10.00 to $12.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 2nd.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CTT. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in CatchMark Timber Trust by 109.5% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 93,110 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,090,000 after buying an additional 48,671 shares in the last quarter. Barclays PLC boosted its stake in shares of CatchMark Timber Trust by 70.6% during the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 21,120 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $250,000 after purchasing an additional 8,741 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of CatchMark Timber Trust by 16.7% during the third quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 44,374 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $527,000 after purchasing an additional 6,354 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of CatchMark Timber Trust by 3.1% during the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,082,809 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $12,852,000 after purchasing an additional 32,230 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Credit Suisse AG boosted its stake in shares of CatchMark Timber Trust by 8.6% during the third quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 43,271 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $514,000 after purchasing an additional 3,424 shares in the last quarter. 79.43% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

CTT opened at $10.27 on Friday. CatchMark Timber Trust has a 1-year low of $7.18 and a 1-year high of $12.41. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $9.04 and its 200 day simple moving average is $8.46. The company has a current ratio of 1.15, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.48. The stock has a market cap of $505.78 million, a PE ratio of 7.95 and a beta of 1.08.

CatchMark Timber Trust (NYSE:CTT – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The financial services provider reported $0.07 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.01) by $0.08. CatchMark Timber Trust had a return on equity of 37.28% and a net margin of 61.12%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.01) EPS. Equities analysts forecast that CatchMark Timber Trust will post -0.08 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 31st were paid a $0.075 dividend. This represents a $0.30 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.92%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 27th. CatchMark Timber Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 23.26%.

CatchMark (NYSE: CTT) seeks to deliver consistent and growing per share cash flow from disciplined acquisitions and superior management of prime timberlands located in high demand U.S. mill markets. Concentrating on maximizing cash flows throughout business cycles, the company strategically harvests its high-quality timberlands to produce durable revenue growth and takes advantage of proximate mill markets, which provide a reliable outlet for merchantable inventory.

