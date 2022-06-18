Brokerages Set Cleveland-Cliffs Inc. (NYSE:CLF) Price Target at $31.50

Cleveland-Cliffs Inc. (NYSE:CLF – Get Rating) has received an average recommendation of “Buy” from the ten analysts that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month price objective among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $31.50.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on CLF. StockNews.com began coverage on Cleveland-Cliffs in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on Cleveland-Cliffs from $34.00 to $37.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 19th. Clarkson Capital reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Cleveland-Cliffs in a report on Tuesday. TheStreet downgraded Cleveland-Cliffs from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 1st. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on Cleveland-Cliffs from $43.00 to $37.00 in a report on Tuesday.

Get Cleveland-Cliffs alerts:

In related news, CFO Celso L. Goncalves, Jr. bought 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, April 29th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $26.32 per share, with a total value of $105,280.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 143,285 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,771,261.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Keith Koci bought 4,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 26th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $27.14 per share, with a total value of $122,130.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 290,135 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,874,263.90. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last three months, insiders purchased 13,100 shares of company stock valued at $330,358. 1.43% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in CLF. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of Cleveland-Cliffs by 47.5% in the first quarter. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. now owns 75,030 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $2,417,000 after acquiring an additional 24,150 shares during the period. Verition Fund Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Cleveland-Cliffs in the first quarter valued at approximately $263,000. Insight Advisors LLC PA bought a new stake in shares of Cleveland-Cliffs in the first quarter valued at approximately $216,000. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. boosted its position in shares of Cleveland-Cliffs by 15.6% in the first quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 2,767,060 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $89,127,000 after acquiring an additional 372,893 shares during the period. Finally, TradeLink Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Cleveland-Cliffs in the first quarter valued at approximately $612,000. 56.68% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE CLF opened at $17.09 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $24.37 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $23.34. The company has a current ratio of 2.28, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76. The company has a market cap of $8.97 billion, a PE ratio of 2.49 and a beta of 2.17. Cleveland-Cliffs has a 1 year low of $15.81 and a 1 year high of $34.04.

Cleveland-Cliffs (NYSE:CLF – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, April 22nd. The mining company reported $1.71 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.44 by $0.27. The firm had revenue of $5.96 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.43 billion. Cleveland-Cliffs had a return on equity of 78.74% and a net margin of 16.77%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 47.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.35 EPS. Research analysts forecast that Cleveland-Cliffs will post 5.46 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Cleveland-Cliffs (Get Rating)

Cleveland-Cliffs is the largest flat-rolled steel company and the largest iron ore pellet producer in North America. The company is vertically integrated from mining through iron making, steelmaking, rolling, finishing and downstream with hot and cold stamping of steel parts and components. The company was formerly known as Cliffs Natural Resources Inc and changed its name to Cleveland-Cliffs Inc in August 2017.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Cleveland-Cliffs Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cleveland-Cliffs and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.