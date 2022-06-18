Brokerages Set Datadog, Inc. (NASDAQ:DDOG) Price Target at $171.40

Shares of Datadog, Inc. (NASDAQ:DDOG – Get Rating) have received an average recommendation of “Buy” from the twenty-one brokerages that are covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month target price among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $171.40.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price target on Datadog from $250.00 to $223.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 14th. KeyCorp lowered their price target on Datadog from $210.00 to $160.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, April 25th. Truist Financial lowered their price target on Datadog from $200.00 to $170.00 in a report on Friday, May 6th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price target on Datadog from $225.00 to $167.00 in a report on Monday, May 2nd. Finally, Barclays lowered their price target on Datadog from $210.00 to $190.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 19th.

In other news, CFO David M. Obstler sold 3,750 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $148.28, for a total value of $556,050.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 172,786 shares in the company, valued at $25,620,708.08. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, insider Madre Armelle De sold 5,625 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $146.34, for a total value of $823,162.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 108,257 shares of company stock valued at $11,683,357 in the last quarter. 20.23% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. NEXT Financial Group Inc boosted its stake in Datadog by 51.8% in the 4th quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 252 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,000 after buying an additional 86 shares during the last quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in Datadog by 8.0% in the 1st quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC now owns 1,187 shares of the company’s stock worth $180,000 after buying an additional 88 shares during the last quarter. Winch Advisory Services LLC boosted its stake in Datadog by 44.4% in the 1st quarter. Winch Advisory Services LLC now owns 312 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,000 after buying an additional 96 shares during the last quarter. We Are One Seven LLC boosted its stake in Datadog by 6.5% in the 4th quarter. We Are One Seven LLC now owns 1,633 shares of the company’s stock worth $291,000 after buying an additional 99 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cetera Investment Advisers boosted its stake in Datadog by 5.3% in the 4th quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 2,133 shares of the company’s stock worth $380,000 after buying an additional 108 shares during the last quarter. 65.17% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NASDAQ:DDOG opened at $85.63 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 3.33 and a quick ratio of 3.33. The firm has a market capitalization of $26.97 billion, a PE ratio of -8,563,000.00 and a beta of 1.28. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $107.94 and its two-hundred day moving average is $137.24. Datadog has a 1 year low of $81.12 and a 1 year high of $199.68.

Datadog (NASDAQ:DDOG – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The company reported $0.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.11 by $0.13. Datadog had a net margin of 0.17% and a return on equity of 1.53%. The company had revenue of $363.03 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $337.81 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.03) earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 82.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts expect that Datadog will post -0.14 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Datadog, Inc provides monitoring and analytics platform for developers, information technology operations teams, and business users in the cloud in North America and internationally. The company's SaaS platform integrates and automates infrastructure monitoring, application performance monitoring, log management, and security monitoring to provide real-time observability of its customers technology stack.

