Brokerages Set DISH Network Co. (NASDAQ:DISH) Price Target at $41.50

DISH Network Co. (NASDAQ:DISH – Get Rating) has been given an average recommendation of “Hold” by the seventeen brokerages that are covering the company, Marketbeat reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating on the company. The average twelve-month price target among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $41.50.

Several research analysts have weighed in on DISH shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their target price on DISH Network from $67.00 to $61.00 in a report on Monday, May 9th. Truist Financial raised DISH Network from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $25.00 to $60.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 31st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Benchmark dropped their price target on DISH Network from $50.00 to $37.00 in a research note on Monday, May 9th. UBS Group raised DISH Network from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $44.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, March 8th. Finally, Cowen dropped their price target on DISH Network from $55.00 to $53.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 25th.

In other DISH Network news, Director James Defranco purchased 400,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 12th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $19.27 per share, with a total value of $7,708,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,661,428 shares in the company, valued at $32,015,717.56. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 53.30% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in DISH. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. grew its holdings in DISH Network by 15.4% during the 1st quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 55,353 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,751,000 after acquiring an additional 7,378 shares during the period. GABELLI & Co INVESTMENT ADVISERS INC. bought a new position in shares of DISH Network during the 1st quarter worth about $209,000. Worldquant Millennium Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of DISH Network during the 1st quarter worth about $8,383,000. Weiss Multi Strategy Advisers LLC bought a new position in shares of DISH Network during the 1st quarter worth about $2,284,000. Finally, Quantamental Technologies LLC boosted its position in shares of DISH Network by 43.3% during the 1st quarter. Quantamental Technologies LLC now owns 19,091 shares of the company’s stock worth $604,000 after purchasing an additional 5,765 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 46.90% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:DISH opened at $17.11 on Wednesday. DISH Network has a 12-month low of $16.43 and a 12-month high of $46.31. The company has a quick ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 0.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.90, a P/E/G ratio of 1.23 and a beta of 1.94. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $24.54 and its 200-day simple moving average is $29.28.

DISH Network (NASDAQ:DISH – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Friday, May 6th. The company reported $0.68 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.69 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $4.33 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.39 billion. DISH Network had a return on equity of 14.56% and a net margin of 12.49%. The business’s revenue was down 3.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.99 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts expect that DISH Network will post 2.49 earnings per share for the current year.

DISH Network Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides pay-TV services in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Pay-TV and Wireless. It offers video services under the DISH TV brand; and programming packages that include programming through national broadcast networks, local broadcast networks, and national and regional cable networks, as well as regional and specialty sports channels, premium movie channels, and Latino and international programming packages.

