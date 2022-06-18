Brokerages Set Evolent Health, Inc. (NYSE:EVH) Price Target at $41.67

Evolent Health, Inc. (NYSE:EVH – Get Rating) has earned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the eight brokerages that are covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and four have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year target price among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $41.67.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Piper Sandler dropped their price objective on shares of Evolent Health from $37.00 to $35.00 and set a “na” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, May 17th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Evolent Health in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. BTIG Research upped their price objective on shares of Evolent Health from $35.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, March 25th. Canaccord Genuity Group upped their price objective on shares of Evolent Health from $40.00 to $45.00 in a report on Monday, May 9th. Finally, Guggenheim assumed coverage on shares of Evolent Health in a report on Tuesday, March 29th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $43.00 price objective for the company.

Evolent Health stock opened at $27.26 on Wednesday. Evolent Health has a 52-week low of $19.56 and a 52-week high of $34.60. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -71.74 and a beta of 2.07. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $28.71 and a 200-day simple moving average of $27.38. The company has a quick ratio of 1.21, a current ratio of 1.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46.

Evolent Health ( NYSE:EVH Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The technology company reported $0.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.08) by $0.20. Evolent Health had a negative net margin of 3.35% and a negative return on equity of 0.86%. The business had revenue of $297.10 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $286.81 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.06) earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 37.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts anticipate that Evolent Health will post -0.03 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Vigilant Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Evolent Health during the first quarter worth about $32,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Evolent Health by 67.9% in the first quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,250 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $73,000 after acquiring an additional 910 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new stake in Evolent Health in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $72,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its holdings in Evolent Health by 38.9% in the fourth quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 4,055 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $113,000 after acquiring an additional 1,135 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Lindbrook Capital LLC raised its holdings in Evolent Health by 839.5% in the fourth quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 5,853 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $162,000 after acquiring an additional 5,230 shares in the last quarter. 93.27% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Evolent Health, Inc, a healthcare company, through its subsidiary, Evolent Health LLC, provides clinical and administrative solutions to payers and providers in the United States. It operates in two segments, Evolent Health Services and Clinical Solutions. The Evolent Health Services segment provides an integrated administrative and clinical platform for health plan administration and population health management.

