Brokerages Set Green Thumb Industries Inc. (OTCMKTS:GTBIF) Target Price at $47.60

Green Thumb Industries Inc. (OTCMKTS:GTBIF – Get Rating) has been assigned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the twelve analysts that are covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. Six analysts have rated the stock with a buy recommendation. The average 12-month price objective among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $47.60.
Several equities analysts have commented on GTBIF shares. Echelon Wealth Partners reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Green Thumb Industries in a research report on Thursday, May 5th. Needham & Company LLC reduced their price objective on Green Thumb Industries from $33.00 to $26.00 in a report on Thursday, May 5th. Craig Hallum cut their price target on Green Thumb Industries from $35.00 to $25.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 5th. Benchmark cut their price objective on Green Thumb Industries from $45.00 to $30.00 in a research note on Tuesday, March 1st. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald decreased their price objective on Green Thumb Industries from $54.00 to $41.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 25th.
Shares of Green Thumb Industries stock opened at $9.01 on Wednesday. Green Thumb Industries has a 12-month low of $8.80 and a 12-month high of $35.15. The company has a market cap of $2.12 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.53. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $12.94 and its 200-day moving average price is $17.02.
Green Thumb Industries Company Profile (Get Rating)
Green Thumb Industries Inc engages in manufacture, distribution, and sale of various cannabis products for medical and adult-use in the United States. It offers cannabis flower; and processed and packaged products, including pre-rolls, concentrates, vapes, tinctures, edibles, topicals, and other cannabis-related products under the Beboe, Dogwalkers, Doctor Solomon's, Good Green, incredibles, and RHYTHM brands.
