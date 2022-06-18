Brokerages Set Green Thumb Industries Inc. (OTCMKTS:GTBIF) Target Price at $47.60

Green Thumb Industries Inc. (OTCMKTS:GTBIF – Get Rating) has been assigned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the twelve analysts that are covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. Six analysts have rated the stock with a buy recommendation. The average 12-month price objective among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $47.60.

Several equities analysts have commented on GTBIF shares. Echelon Wealth Partners reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Green Thumb Industries in a research report on Thursday, May 5th. Needham & Company LLC reduced their price objective on Green Thumb Industries from $33.00 to $26.00 in a report on Thursday, May 5th. Craig Hallum cut their price target on Green Thumb Industries from $35.00 to $25.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 5th. Benchmark cut their price objective on Green Thumb Industries from $45.00 to $30.00 in a research note on Tuesday, March 1st. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald decreased their price objective on Green Thumb Industries from $54.00 to $41.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 25th.

Shares of Green Thumb Industries stock opened at $9.01 on Wednesday. Green Thumb Industries has a 12-month low of $8.80 and a 12-month high of $35.15. The company has a market cap of $2.12 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.53. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $12.94 and its 200-day moving average price is $17.02.

Green Thumb Industries ( OTCMKTS:GTBIF Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The company reported $0.12 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.09 by $0.03. Green Thumb Industries had a net margin of 9.98% and a return on equity of 6.32%. The business had revenue of $242.60 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $231.20 million. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Green Thumb Industries will post 0.36 EPS for the current year.

Green Thumb Industries Inc engages in manufacture, distribution, and sale of various cannabis products for medical and adult-use in the United States. It offers cannabis flower; and processed and packaged products, including pre-rolls, concentrates, vapes, tinctures, edibles, topicals, and other cannabis-related products under the Beboe, Dogwalkers, Doctor Solomon's, Good Green, incredibles, and RHYTHM brands.

