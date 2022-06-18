Brokerages Set Infosys Limited (NYSE:INFY) Price Target at $26.75

Shares of Infosys Limited (NYSE:INFY – Get Rating) have been given an average rating of “Buy” by the nine research firms that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month price target among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $26.75.

INFY has been the topic of several research reports. BMO Capital Markets cut their price target on Infosys from $28.00 to $25.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 14th. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price objective on Infosys to $23.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 13th. StockNews.com upgraded Infosys from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 26th. Macquarie initiated coverage on Infosys in a report on Monday, April 11th. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company. Finally, Bank of America downgraded Infosys from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $24.50 price objective for the company. in a report on Wednesday, February 23rd.

Shares of INFY opened at $17.76 on Wednesday. Infosys has a 12-month low of $17.52 and a 12-month high of $26.39. The firm has a market capitalization of $74.44 billion, a PE ratio of 25.37, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.38 and a beta of 1.03. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $19.57 and its 200-day simple moving average is $22.34.

Infosys ( NYSE:INFY Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 13th. The technology company reported $0.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.19 by ($0.01). Infosys had a net margin of 18.17% and a return on equity of 30.72%. The firm had revenue of $4.28 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.30 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.16 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that Infosys will post 0.77 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 1st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 1st were issued a $0.177 dividend. This is an increase from Infosys’s previous dividend of $0.10. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, May 31st. Infosys’s dividend payout ratio is 50.00%.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Bank of America Corp DE grew its holdings in shares of Infosys by 6.5% during the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 6,294,607 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $156,673,000 after buying an additional 386,340 shares in the last quarter. Origin Asset Management LLP grew its holdings in shares of Infosys by 0.3% during the first quarter. Origin Asset Management LLP now owns 5,816,301 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $144,768,000 after buying an additional 19,500 shares in the last quarter. Capital International Sarl grew its holdings in shares of Infosys by 19.1% during the first quarter. Capital International Sarl now owns 95,289 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,372,000 after buying an additional 15,299 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its holdings in shares of Infosys by 25.1% during the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 861,494 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $21,443,000 after buying an additional 173,020 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Golden State Equity Partners bought a new position in shares of Infosys during the first quarter worth about $305,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 15.42% of the company’s stock.

Infosys Limited, together with its subsidiaries, provides consulting, technology, outsourcing, and next-generation digital services in North America, Europe, India, and internationally. It provides application development and management, independent validation, product engineering and management, infrastructure management, enterprise application management, support and integration, and business process management services.

