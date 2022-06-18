Brokerages Set K92 Mining Inc. (TSE:KNT) Target Price at C$11.21

K92 Mining Inc. (TSE:KNT – Get Rating) has earned an average rating of “Buy” from the nine ratings firms that are covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a buy recommendation. The average twelve-month price objective among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is C$11.21.

KNT has been the subject of several research reports. Pi Financial reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of K92 Mining in a research report on Monday, May 2nd. Eight Capital boosted their price objective on shares of K92 Mining from C$13.25 to C$14.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 21st. Finally, BMO Capital Markets raised shares of K92 Mining to a “buy” rating and set a C$11.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 24th.

Shares of TSE:KNT opened at C$8.98 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of C$2.04 billion and a PE ratio of 41.77. The company has a current ratio of 3.14, a quick ratio of 2.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.32. K92 Mining has a twelve month low of C$5.75 and a twelve month high of C$10.52. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of C$9.06 and a 200-day simple moving average of C$8.10.

K92 Mining ( TSE:KNT Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 16th. The company reported C$0.08 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of C$0.08. The company had revenue of C$66.39 million for the quarter. As a group, equities research analysts predict that K92 Mining will post 0.5505889 EPS for the current fiscal year.

K92 Mining Inc engages in the mining, exploration, and development of mineral deposits in Papua New Guinea. The company produces gold, copper, and silver. Its principal property is the Kainantu property that covers an area of 862 square kilometers located in the Eastern Highlands province of Papua New Guinea.

