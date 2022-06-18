Brokerages Set Kering SA (OTCMKTS:PPRUY) PT at $744.00

Kering SA (OTCMKTS:PPRUY – Get Rating) has earned an average rating of “Buy” from the eleven ratings firms that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1 year price objective among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $744.00.

A number of analysts have recently commented on PPRUY shares. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded Kering from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. HSBC upgraded Kering from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 31st. UBS Group dropped their price target on Kering from €805.00 ($838.54) to €700.00 ($729.17) in a research report on Tuesday, June 7th. Grupo Santander assumed coverage on Kering in a research report on Friday, March 4th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a €747.00 ($778.13) price target on the stock. Finally, Kepler Capital Markets cut Kering from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday.

Get Kering alerts:

PPRUY opened at $50.50 on Wednesday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $52.57 and its 200-day simple moving average is $65.63. The company has a current ratio of 1.31, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22. Kering has a one year low of $45.40 and a one year high of $93.44.

The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 20th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 2nd were issued a $0.7378 dividend. This represents a yield of 1.8%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, April 29th. This is a positive change from Kering’s previous dividend of $0.25.

About Kering (Get Rating)

Kering SA develops, designs, manufactures, markets, and sells apparel and accessories. The company offers shoes; leather goods, including handbags and wallets, purses, and other leather products; eyewear, textile accessories, etc.; and jewelry and watches, as well as ready-to-wear products for men and women.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Kering Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kering and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.